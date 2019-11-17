Blue Agave, the Mexican restaurant that opened just before Christmas 2017 Downtown, is closing.
The restaurant, 117 S. Butler St., in the former Bayou, is closing Dec. 12, according to a Facebook post.
"Unfortunately we have fallen on hard times. While it breaks our hearts to do this, we have no choice but to close our doors," its owners wrote.
Owners Jose Mata and Sandra Alamilla Lopez didn't immediately return calls and text messages Sunday.
"Many, many thanks and much love to all of you who have frequented our restaurant over the past 2 years. We will miss you!! please KEEP SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES. They will appreciate your good will and support," the post went on to say.
In a State journal story before the restaurant opened, Mata called Alamilla Lopez an excellent cook who had long wanted to open her own restaurant.
Mata, with lifetime of restaurant experience, was her general manager. Mata grew up in Oshkosh, but his family is from San Jose de la Paz in Jalisco, Mexico, a state famous for its tequila. And that's why he chose the name Blue Agave, the plant from which tequila is distilled.