Black Restaurant Week back for a 7th year with MacMade Delights, Jolly Rancher Margaritas

Madison Black Restaurant Week, in its 7th year, is taking place Aug. 14-21 to build recognition for Black-owned food businesses.

Thirty-three businesses are being highlighted this year, down from 39 last year. In 2020, 30 businesses took part, in 2019 there were 27.

"I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary diversity from our fabulous and hard-working Black-owned restaurants, caterers, food trucks, dessert makers and more,” said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “This year we are ramping up the community engagement to have folks vote for who they enjoyed the most.”

This year, the chamber is asking people to vote for their favorites in three categories: restaurant, food cart, and caterer or dessert vendor, during the week.

New participants this year include MacMade Delights, Jolly Rancher Margaritas and Propa Jerk & BBQ Jamaican Gourmet.

The Food Tasting Jamboree is back for its third year, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, in the FEED Kitchens parking lot, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. The event will feature $5 samples from caterers, food carts and specialty food services.

Attendees will be asked to vote for the “Favorite Taste Award."

For volunteer opportunities and a list of Black Restaurant Week participants, visit www.madisonblackchamber.com/black-restaurant-week-2022.