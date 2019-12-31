10 best-reviewed restaurants in 2019, and some runners-up

These past few months make it seem like the year of the failed restaurant, with some high-profile favorites dropping fast and furiously.

But of the 48 restaurants reviewed here in 2019, only three have closed: Point Burger Bar, Frutta Bowls, and Cowboy Jack's, which was lost to fire. Also, The Winnebago Arts Cafe stopped serving food and is getting ready to change its name.

The year also featured lots of exciting new places that are destined to stick around. Here are 10 that got the most favorable reviews in 2019.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.