Beer and coffee coming to old Barriques on Atwood Avenue

Three friends are opening a beer and coffee shop where Barriques Coffee Roasters and Cafe was on Madison's East Side.

Forward Craft and Coffee, 2166 Atwood Ave., could open by early June, said Dan Podell, 37, the majority partner, who met Chad Walhood, 38, when the two worked at the campus radio station at UW-Stevens Point 15 years ago.

They met Melissa Moss, 34, the third owner, in college, too. Podell said he and Walhood will be more hands on.

Forward will have 24 tap lines for beer with two reserved for cold brew coffee. The men said they hope to fill a niche in Madison, letting customers to get coffee into the evening.

"We're really focusing on craft beer," Podell said. "With craft in our name, we want to make sure we're offering a diverse portfolio of craft beer, both in the local sense, the state sense and a few even from the national level."

Podell said their liquor license lets them offer hard seltzers, but not ciders. They also aren't able to sell wine or cocktails.

Once the business is running smoothly, they will consider making beer cocktails, like beermosas, mimosas made with beer, and micheladas, a Mexican drink similar to a Bloody Mary, but with beer.

The men will also stock beer to sell to-go, mainly in cans, and customers will be able mix and match from about 100 craft choices.

Podell said they are trying to bring two favorite beverages together in one place. "There's the coffee world and there's the beer world. And while they exist together right now, we are by no means reinventing the wheel. We really want to create that symbiotic relationship as best we can."

The shop will open at 7 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m. during the week, and 11 p.m. or midnight on weekends. "In the mornings, we expect that coffee crowd and then as the day proceeds, we're slowly going to see that shift to the beer and more of that nightlife crowd," Podell said.

Podell said they will make coffee available in the evenings as well, "because we know that everybody might not want a beer." The shop will also offer other non-alcoholic options.

Their goal is to be a social space where people can gather in groups for a night out, or come with a laptop and get some work done, Podell said. The shop's capacity is 130.

To start, the coffee will come from Brewhaha Coffee Roasters, a small-batch roaster in Spring Green. The partners are still deciding where to get their bakery items, cheese for cheese boards and meat for charcuterie plates.

Podell said they're excited to be in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood. "We had been looking around, very tediously and carefully for a location."

He said they want to be a part of AtwoodFest, La Fete de Marquette, the Willy Street Fair and other local events. "We want to be part of this community for a long time."

Walhood, whose parents had a bar in Stevens Point, said he's never owned a coffee shop, but is familiar with how they're run. He said he's worked in bars and catering companies and was formerly an account executive at Audacy, which runs many Madison radio stations.

Podell will be cutting his hours doing digital marketing and web development for The Digital Ring, a marketing company in Madison, and said he brings business acumen to the new project. Moss works in finance at Coinbase Global, which operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform, so she does, too, he said.

The partners are installing a bar in the main room where Barriques' counter was and are calling it "the community room." The two offshoot rooms will have some soft furniture and will be used as private areas and for additional seating.

"We're just giving it a nice facelift," Walhood said. "What was there was great, but we're just refreshing it and putting our own brand on it."

Barriques closed last fall after six years in that location.

Podell and Walhood said they picked Wisconsin's motto, Forward, to pay homage to the state they love.

"Tastes change, trends change, things change," Podell said. "If you're looking forward, you're ready for those changes. This is our mindset."

The partners have ambitions to eventually expand to other locations around Wisconsin.

"The focus right now is just on Madison," Podell said. "Obviously, we are all located here, but if it's a successful business model, we would love to take it to other places in the state, because frankly we love Wisconsin and we would love for it to be ubiquitous with the state."

