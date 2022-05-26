Beef Butter BBQ owner opening indoor pickleball courts near restaurant

Madison is about to get a set of indoor pickleball courts on the North Side from the owner of a restaurant in the same shopping center.

Patrick Riha, who opened Beef Butter BBQ in November 2018, said he's awaiting final inspections Friday for Pickle Pro Courts, and hopes to open shortly after.

The courts at 2907 N. Sherman Ave., in Northside TownCenter, across from Warner Park, have been in the works since November, he said. "They turned out to be beautiful."

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton played on a court with the same dimensions as a badminton court, about one-third the size of a tennis court. It's played with a paddle larger than a ping-pong paddle, and a perforated ball.

The courts are next to Bierock and across the parking lot from Beer Butter BBQ, and Riha said he'll be able to cater from the restaurant. He bought an electric vehicle to go between the restaurant and the courts for catering. Pickle Pro Courts will also have food and beverage vending machines.

A Kohl's grocery store was there, but closed in 2003. Riha said the space has recently been hard to rent, so he went to the landlords with his indoor pickleball idea.

"It might not be the highest and best use of real estate, but it would be Madison's first dedicated indoor pickleball courts and Dave and Don Bruns, who own the shopping center, agreed because Beef Butter has done great for them."

Pickle Pro Courts has five courts, which can be converted to badminton courts. The space will also have a 30-foot Jumbotron.

Since the courts are inside, weather won't be a factor. "That's our tagline: Pickle Pro Courts, indoor courts where the weather's always perfect," said Riha, who played on the courts all winter during construction.

Pickleball fans need a place to play not just in winter, he said, but in summer, too, when it's rainy or windy, hot, humid, or when people don't want to be in the sun.

The indoor courts will also offer organized play, which isn't available in free, outdoor public courts.

Besides league play, Pickle Pro Courts will hold clinics and offer aerobic pickleball and tournaments.

Riha got into the sport through John Lehman, who closed Jim's Meat Market on Northport Drive in late 2017 after 41 years and joined Beef Butter BBQ, where he makes brats in-house.

Lehman bought Riha a racket and they played all last summer in Waunakee. Then, in the fall, when it got dark at 5 p.m., they brought solar lights. But when winter came, they had no place to go, Riha said.

There are a few local health clubs and tennis clubs with converted indoor pickleball courts, but they have gym floors, which Riha said are shiny and slippery and don't work great for pickleball play.

Pickle Pro Courts are made with outdoor tennis court material and have five coats of sand-based acrylic paint, Riha said. "So, it's just like an outdoor tennis court."

Riha said customers can reserve time through CourtReserve, an app and online reservation system used by tennis and pickleball courts around the country.

Players sign a waiver electronically, and can reserve court time and sign up for clinics, leagues and pickleball aerobics, Riha said. "It just keeps everything organized."

The cost will be $12 for a two-hour session or $595 for an annual membership, which comes out to about $50 a month. Those who sign up by July 1, can get the summer free, he said.

Meanwhile, Riha said Beef Butter BBQ is doing well despite labor challenges and high food costs. His lowest-paid employees make $20 an hour including tips, and meat prices have tripled since last April, he said. "So, it's crazy times out there. But people keep supporting us."

The restaurant has a $12 lunch special, which is a half-pound of meat plus two sides and a drink. "We're trying to help people that are on a budget, too," he said. Otherwise, a three-meat plate with a drink is $25, "and that's a lot of money for lunch, but people buy it all the time."

Riha innovated during the pandemic with what he believes is the world's first socially distanced food delivery system, a 20-foot conveyor belt that shoots orders out to the customer's car. It's still in use and has been a hit, he said.

Camp Beef Butter BBQ, which Riha ran last year in the town of Westport as a place where people could eat his barbecue on picnic tables with live music and fire pits, is no more. Riha said he had fun doing it, but it had traffic issues and the property was sold.

