Barriques on Atwood Avenue to close, never bounced back from pandemic

The Barriques coffee shop on Atwood Avenue is closing after a six-year run.

Matt Weygandt, who owns the Atwood shop and six other area Barriques Coffee Roasters and Cafes with partner Finn Berge, said that location hasn't bounced back from the pandemic "for whatever set of reasons."

He and Berge needed to sign a renewal on the lease "and it's a location that has nowhere near come back and recovered the way the rest of our places have," he said. "And we just didn't feel comfortable signing up for a long-term obligation when we were uncertain how much of our pre-pandemic business we were going to be able to get back."

Weygandt said that like a number of their leases during the pandemic, it came up in 2020. In most cases, he said, they were able to push the leases out "six months at a time or so to get some more clarity as to where the thing was going."

The shop at 2166 Atwood Ave., was one of those leases, he said, adding that the renewal would have been for five years.

They haven't announced a closure date yet, but it will be before the end of the year, he said.