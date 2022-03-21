Bandit Tacos & Coffee emerges on West Washington Avenue after pandemic reorganization

The gourmet taco shop Bandit is having its grand reopening Monday as Bandit Tacos & Coffee in the former Porter coffee shop location, 640 W. Washington Ave.

Owner Gil Altschul, who also owns Grampa's Pizzeria and Gibs craft cocktail bar on Williamson Street, said the reopening was pushed back due to delays on restaurant equipment "and supply chain nightmares, like the rest of the world."

The stylish coffee and sandwich shop, hidden behind the bike store Motorless Motion Bicycles, opened in late 2016, the first phase of Altschul's ambitious redevelopment plans for the historic Milwaukee Road Depot with the former train platform envisioned as a public market.

In early in 2020, Bandit started operating with popups out of Porter, and in May of that year, because of the pandemic, started selling its tacos and tostadas out of a pickup window next door. Originally, Bandit was going to be in the building that is now The Harvey House.

Altschul, in a social media post, said the project "encountered many bumps in the road and plans had to change and evolve. But it turns out, it was for the best."

In late fall 2020, Porter closed for what Altschul expected would be just for that winter, but it stayed closed.

"But the wait has been worth it for Bandit Tacos & Coffee, and it is so exciting seeing our space develop and experience another dream becoming realized," he wrote.

Bandit serves Counter Culture coffee, tacos and tostadas on homemade corn tortillas, pozole, and breakfast burritos Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant also servers imported and area beers on tap and in cans from producers such as Young Blood Beer Company, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Alt Brewing. Tap cocktails, made with local spirits, include margaritas, palomas, and old fashioneds. Slushie machines provide frozen negronis and Door County cherry daiquiris.

Altschul said he retained many of the 1903 Depot’s significant historic architectural elements, including exposed brick walls, cast iron columns, and timber ceiling trusses in Bandit’s interior design. He credits the project's architect, James McFadden, for his creative engineering of the renovation.

As part of it, the covered former passenger platform was enclosed for permanent restaurant use with floor-to-ceiling glass folding doors that open to a newly installed boardwalk/deck designed to expand outdoor dining in warmer months.

The deck is anchored by a 1940s-era bright yellow locomotive, which Altschul plans to convert into a private event space. He said about 6,100 original stamped bricks that pave the passenger platform area were painstakingly removed, refurbished, and reset by artisan Jimmy Bricks.

Madison artist Stefan Matioc painted a mural for Bandit’s platform space that was inspired by street art in Mexico City. Woodworker Elliot Stith designed and built custom walnut tables for the restaurant.

Neon Lab owner and UW-Madison lecturer, Thomas Zickuhr, created Bandit's new neon art signage. Zickuhr's artwork is displayed in the Milwaukee Art Museum, and he's shown work at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, MoMA San Francisco, and the Schaulager art museum in Basel, Switzerland.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.