Bakery-brewery partnership yields bread made from spent grain

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LAFAYETTE...GREEN... WALWORTH...SOUTHERN IOWA...ROCK AND SOUTHERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 1147 AM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NORTH PRAIRIE TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF PLATTEVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JANESVILLE, BELOIT, WHITEWATER, MONROE, ELKHORN, DELAVAN, LAKE GENEVA, MILTON, EDGERTON, EVANSVILLE, EAST TROY, BRODHEAD, WILLIAMS BAY, MINERAL POINT, DARLINGTON, GENOA CITY, WALWORTH, BELLEVILLE, NEW GLARUS AND CLINTON. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. IF YOU ARE ON OR NEAR LAKES, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 10 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM.