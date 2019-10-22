Babes Grill & Bar on Madison's West Side is closing next month after 31 years, with its owner planning a new establishment in the same location.
Its final day will be Nov. 16, owner Lynn Haker posted on Facebook Tuesday.
"Unfortunately the closing date is much earlier than we had planned for," he wrote.
"That is the sad part, the good news however, I have plans to open a new restaurant at the same location once the new building is completed in 2020," he said in his post.
He thanked customers on behalf of himself, his staff and his wife, Peggy. "Thank you all for your loyalty and the experiences we have all shared here at Babes. This place would be nothing without great customers, employees, and friends like yourselves. We hope you will join us at our future restaurant as well!" the post continued.
Stone House Development is tearing down the building at 5614 Schroeder Road to build a four-story, U-shaped building in which the grill and bar would have 4,000 square feet on part of the first floor facing the road.
The development is set to include 96 units of affordable housing.