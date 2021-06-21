Avenue Club kept its dining room closed, but kitchen producing meals for homeless

There's no firm reopening date, but it should happen by early July, she said.

Fresco temporarily reopened its dining room on June 2, so now Avenue Club and Bassett Street Brunch Club will split the contract work for DHS and Porchlight until it runs out at the end of August.

Suemnicht said Fresco's kitchen prepared more than 100,000 meals to that end last summer and fall.

Other, non-Food Fight restaurants and catering companies have also been part of that effort, she said.

Providing the DHS and Porchlight meals was "a way for us to give jobs, help the business, pay rent, stay open and do something good. So, it's just kind of a win-win."

She said many Madisonians have fond memories of the Avenue Club and the Avenue Bar, and she knows it will be missed.

"The time was right for a change, however, and we’re thrilled that the WYSO is building a music center on this plot," she said." It will be a valuable addition to Madison and the East Washington corridor, and its proximity to the Madison Youth Arts Center is fantastic."

The Avenue Club is on the block next to the soon-to-open Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St.