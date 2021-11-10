Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill owner serves up 'fat and cheesy' menu

There were days he sold four or five dozen. On weekends it was more like 10 to 15 dozen.

The first day he brought in $90, then $150 the second, enough money to buy more ingredients. Soon he was making arroz con pollo, enchiladas and pepper steak and selling them in containers he'd buy two-for-a-dollar at the dollar store.

It got to the point where he needed a commercial kitchen, so, in May, Rodriguez took over the spot in the Global Market, 2161 Zeier Road, that used to belong to Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine.

Rodriguez bought all the former tenant's equipment for Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill, which is open daily.

"I had a large debt to pay, so we had to push hard, but it's been really good to us. It's been a blessing," said Rodriguez, who had credit card loans, two car payments, rent, plus utility, phone and hospital bills piling up.

"We never even thought about opening a spot," he said. "It just fell upon us."

At Arod's, Rodriguez makes combination containers with a choice of enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, grilled burritos, chimichangas and tostadas with pork belly, shrimp, steak, chicken or ground beef.