Angelo's in Monona closing after carryout 'trickled off'; older clientele stayed away

After 30 years, Angelo's restaurant and bar in Monona is closing next month under the weight of COVID-19 and its restrictions, which owner Travis McGuigan said have drastically cut into his business.

"We have an older clientele and so a lot of them have been being safe and staying home," he said.

At first, when dining rooms were closed by county order in March, McGuigan said Angelo's did well with carryout, but that "trickled off" as the months wore on.

He was encouraged for a short time when dining rooms were allowed a 50% capacity, but when the virus spiked and capacity was reduced back to 25%, it was hard to make it work. "We just haven't been able to get any traction to pull ahead," he said.

His lease is up at the end of the year, and Dec. 19 will be the restaurant's last night, McGuigan said.

McGuigan, 44, grew up in Monona, and worked as a bartender at Angelo's, 5801 Monona Dr., for 16 years. He said his parents took him to its predecessor, the Colonial Inn, when he was "a baby in diapers."

The Monona restaurant is not affiliated with the Angelo's in McFarland, McGuigan said.