Ancora coffee shop going into former Manna Cafe & Bakery space

The owner of Madison's two Ancora coffee shops has taken over the former Manna Café & Bakery space for a third Ancora location.
Tori Gerding said she's in no hurry to open in the midst of the pandemic, and is shooting for January. She said the remodeling won't be done before the end of the year.
"It's weird because normally I'm just rushing to get open and itching to, especially with the holidays -- get the holiday sales and stuff -- but this time, it just feels different," she said. "We're moving a little more slowly. Given the current climate, it doesn't make a ton of sense to rush. We're taking our time and doing it right."
Gerding, 31, said she'd been looking for another location for the past year and was in a good position to grow and take on another café.
She's lived in Maple Bluff, near Manna, 611 N. Sherman Ave., for five years. She said since she loved the café, she never pursued opening one in that area. But with Manna having closed in June, she wanted to fill the void.
The 4,300-square-foot space is bigger than both Ancoras combined, and its large kitchen will have a dedicated baking area, allowing Gerding to expand that area of her business.
"We just haven't been able to do that because we're very space confined in the other cafes," she said.
In 2013, Gerding bought the King Street Ancora and a 610-square-foot location on University Avenue. She'd worked for Ancora's original owners, Sue and George Krug, for a year after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in business marketing.
She said she wanted to do something new, so she began offering creative grilled cheese sandwiches from a panini press in the King Street location's tiny prep kitchen. All she could do at the smaller University Avenue shop was sell coffee and bakery.
In 2017, Gerding moved the University Avenue store five blocks down and across the street, into a newly-constructed development in Shorewood Hills across from Whole Foods.
The following year, after losing her King Street lease, she moved that location across the street, close to the Majestic Theatre, which her husband, Matt Gerding, co-owns.
The new café will have the same menu, with sandwiches, soups, salads and brunch entrées. Gerding is redesigning her bakery program with consulting help from Kristine Miller, L'Etoile/Graze/Estrellon head baker and pastry chef.
"We'll have the capacity to bake all of our stuff in house and all of our breads," Gerding said. "I'm just really excited about it all, but it's going to be a big change for us."
Mark Paradise made the tough decision to close Sunroom Café on State Street, even though, at age 67, he said, he had a least two more good years to give it.
The new Ancora will also supply the bakery and bread for the other two cafes.
When Gerding bought Ancora, which was founded in 1994, Just Coffee started doing Ancora's roasting.
Gerding said Ancora has been weathering the pandemic better than many places, because although both locations are full-scale cafes where people like to sit, the counter-service model "translates well for takeout."
Under the county-mandated 25% capacity restrictions, she can have 12 seats occupied on University Avenue, and 20 on King Street.
Gerding won't be carrying on any Manna Cafe favorites. That's because Manna owners Barb and Mike Pratzel are putting out a book they say is "more than just a collection of Manna recipes." In a note on Manna's website they call it "part history, part memoir, part lessons learned, part stories and lore."
The Pratzels occasionally share recipes with the cookbook's mailing list, and on their website and Facebook page.
