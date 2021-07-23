All-you-can-eat, conveyor-belt sushi coming to Madison's West Side

Two years after a fire caused significant damage to Takara Japanese Restaurant on Madison's West Side, its owner is reopening it with a new twist: A conveyor belt sushi transport system.

Owner Jeannie Ni calls the conveyor belt a "convertible train," and said with the new system, customers can try more types of sushi and "know what is good for you."

Her son, Davis Chan, said diners can grab a small plate, try it, and if they like it can keep choosing similar items.

The restaurant, 696 S. Whitney Way, which is set to reopen Aug. 1 after extensive remodeling, also has a new, industrial appearance. It has been renamed Takara Sushi Station.

"It's been a long time," Jeannie said. "Hopefully people did not forget about us."

Davis describes the conveyor belt as U-shaped with branches. He said his mother decided to implement the new system after visiting similar restaurants in Japan, Switzerland and Denmark.

The conveyor belt will bring different types of sushi rolls and pieces of nigiri, the classic sushi with rice pressed into an elongated shape and usually topped with fish. Davis said the conveyor belt will feature about 100 items at any one time.