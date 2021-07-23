All-you-can-eat, conveyor-belt sushi coming to Madison's West Side

Two years after a fire caused significant damage to Takara Japanese Restaurant on Madison's West Side, its owner is reopening it with a new twist: A conveyor belt sushi transport system.
Owner Jeannie Ni calls the conveyor belt a "convertible train," and said with the new system, customers can try more types of sushi and "know what is good for you."
Her son, Davis Chan, said diners can grab a small plate, try it, and if they like it can keep choosing similar items.
The restaurant, 696 S. Whitney Way, which is set to reopen Aug. 1 after extensive remodeling, also has a new, industrial appearance. It has been renamed Takara Sushi Station.
"It's been a long time," Jeannie said. "Hopefully people did not forget about us."
Davis describes the conveyor belt as U-shaped with branches. He said his mother decided to implement the new system after visiting similar restaurants in Japan, Switzerland and Denmark.
The conveyor belt will bring different types of sushi rolls and pieces of nigiri, the classic sushi with rice pressed into an elongated shape and usually topped with fish. Davis said the conveyor belt will feature about 100 items at any one time.
At first, Jeannie said, she was thinking of categorizing and pricing the conveyor belt sushi by having different colored plates. Later, she decided to go with an all-you-can-eat price of $28.95 per person.
"This way the customers can enjoy and try the extensive selections of sushi," she said.
The conveyor belt sushi will be offered from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
A regular dine-in menu will be available during the other hours, she said. Diners can order from the regular menu at any time instead of choosing the conveyor belt/all-you-can-eat option.
Jeannie also owns Takarajima, 4674 Cottage Grove Road. Her brother, Brian Ni, and his wife, Erica Ni, own Takara 88 in Middleton, Yume on State Street, and, with a partner, Ramen Station on Park Street.
The fire did about $1 million in damage, Jeannie said. It was reported shortly before midnight and no one was injured, the Madison Fire Department said.
The fire department issued a fire hazard warning after the fire about "crunch" toppings, a deep-fried batter sprinkled on top of sushi rolls that can spontaneously catch fire when not stored properly.
Sumo Steakhouse & Sushi Bar had a fire caused by the crunch a month before the fire at Takara.
"The fires were caused by a food preparation technique where oil used to make a tempura-like crunch self-heats and spontaneously combusts," MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said then.
What happens is the batter is fried in vegetable oil, then the crunch is put into a bowl or colander to drain and cool. If unattended while cooling, the crunch can retain heat and get to the flash point.
"Cooking oils, especially soybean oil and canola oil, are known to have a propensity to self-heat under certain circumstances," Schuster said.
"For example, rags saturated with cooking oil residue can self-heat and undergo spontaneous combustion after being laundered," she said.
The fire department recommended anyone making crunch, either in a restaurant or at home, spread it on a baking sheet to cool and not in a container where heat can build. Don't leave it unattended, and possibly put it under a wet-chemical fire suppression hood as it cools.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants