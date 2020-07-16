All Madison Potbelly Sandwich Shops close except for one

Three of the four Madison Potbelly Sandwich Shops have closed: One on State Street, one at West Towne Mall and one on University Avenue.
A woman who answered the phone at the location near East Towne Mall said it's the only local Potbelly to remain open.
The others closed, she said, "because of COVID. They're closed for good... We're the only one that made it."
The employee, who wouldn't give her name, said her Zeier Road location, the only one with a drive-thru, is corporately owned and not a franchise.
Potbelly is known for its toasted subs and putting little cookies on its shake straws. It also offers soups and salads.
The company has more than 400 restaurants across the country.
Public outrage was sparked in April when some larger restaurant companies including Potbelly applied and qualified for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans intended for small businesses.
Potbelly promised to return its $10 million PPP loan, following declarations by Shake Shack to return its $10 million and Ruth's Chris to give back $20 million.
According to the Potbelly website, the business was born in 1977 when an antique shop owner in Chicago's Lincoln Park started serving sandwiches to customers. It said the shop "slowly turned into the neighborhood lunchtime getaway" with lines reaching out the door and around the corner.
"We couldn't furlough everybody," said the local Potbelly employee. "They couldn't make sales and they just didn't have the people to keep them open."
She said the other Madison locations are "closed permanently except for us."
