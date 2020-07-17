All Madison Potbelly Sandwich Shops close except for 1

Three of the four Madison Potbelly Sandwich Shops have closed: One on State Street, one at West Towne Mall and one on University Avenue.

A woman who answered the phone at the location near East Towne Mall said it's the only local Potbelly to remain open.

The others closed, she said, "because of COVID. They're closed for good... We're the only one that made it."

The Potbelly website no longer lists the University Avenue shop, and shows the State Street and West Towne locations as "temporarily closed."

The employee, who wouldn't give her name, said the Zeier Road location where she works, the only one with a drive-thru, is corporately owned and not a franchise.

As of August 2019, about 10% of the chains' locations were franchises, according to entrepreneur.com.

Potbelly is known for its toasted subs and putting little cookies on its shake straws. It also offers soups and salads.

In December 2019, the company had more than 400 restaurants in the U.S. Attempts to reach company representatives by phone and email weren't immediately successful.