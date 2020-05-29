After using shutdown to fix up Tutto Pasta, criminal damage like 'kick in the gut'

The owners of Tutto Pasta had spent the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown making improvements to their State Street restaurant, so it was even more devastating when a drunken 22-year-old came in and caused about $15,000 in damages after the first night of reopening.

Like many other local restaurants, Tutto Pasta reopened at the city-county mandated 25 percent capacity Tuesday, and, according to a Madison police report, early Wednesday morning, a witness called 911 after seeing someone throwing furniture from the restaurant onto State Street shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Evan C. Lundquist, of Madison, was still inside when police arrived at Tutto Pasta, 305 State St. He admitted to drinking, but said he couldn't recall damaging property, according to an incident report from police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"It just felt kind of like a kick in the gut when that happened," said Joe Perkins, who took over the 22-year-old restaurant two years ago with partner Kay Millonzi. "We take a couple steps forward and then you've got this, a couple of steps backwards here when we're open and we're functioning."

Since shutting down dine-in service in mid-March, Perkins and Millonzi offered takeout and delivery, but it only accounted for 8 percent of regular business, Perkins said.

