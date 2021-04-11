After two decades, Bandung on Willy Street still surprises

Bandung opened its brick-and-mortar storefront in February 2000. At the time, Julie and Pram told the Wisconsin State Journal it was the second Indonesian restaurant in the Midwest.

The Adriansjachs announced a menu of peanut sauces, skewered meats like sate ayam (chicken) and sate kambing (lamb), gado-gado (steamed vegetables with hardboiled eggs and tofu) and noodle dishes, like asse cabe.

They kept a few Thai dishes on the menu as a nod to Thai Kitchen. As the restaurant grew, so did its menu, expanding from dishes made for Madison’s Indonesian student population to recipes concocted and adjusted specifically to appeal to a wider palate.

Bandung Indonesian Restaurant 600 Williamson St. (608) 255-76910 bandungindorestaurant.com HOURS Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 5-8 p.m. Saturday 5-8 p.m. Sunday closed

Today Bandung’s menu features more traditional Indonesian fare alongside these inventive sliders and a variety of noodle dishes from around the world. While the framework for each of Bandung’s recipes is still dreamt up by Pram himself, the versions that wind up on the menu are a collaborative process involving the restaurant’s whole staff.

This is how the pad thai slider ($4.50) came to be.

“That’s a starch on a starch,” Pram said. “On paper it doesn’t make sense.” When staff took a bite, “their faces looked funny. They weren’t expecting it.