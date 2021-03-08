After trying 'everything,' Zoup! soup shop closes in Middleton, victim of pandemic

Zoup!, a soup, salad and sandwich restaurant in Middleton, has closed due to COVID-19, a spokesman for the company said.

"Tried everything, tried everything: carryout, curbside, third-party delivery. There just were no customers," said Zoup!'s Richard Zimmer.

The Middleton Zoup! opened at 8391 Greenway Blvd., in February 2017 and closed Feb. 12.

There were "just a lack of customers to that entire area, which was common for some of the other businesses around there," Zimmer said about Zoup!'s location near Greenway Station.

He said Zoup! has 75 locations in 13 states, down from 18 states in 2017. "COVID has changed this a little bit," Zimmer said.

The first Zoup! opened in Southfield, Michigan, in 1998, and that state has the greatest number of locations. There are also three locations in Ontario, Canada, Zimmer said. The Middleton shop was the only location in Wisconsin.

Zoup! is not to be confused with Cafe Zupas, also a national chain focused on soup, salad and sandwiches. Cafe Zupas, in Greenway Station, is still open across from where Zoup! was.

