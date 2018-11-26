Brian Ward expected to open Point Burger Bar in early September, but that opening is now happening this week instead.
The delay was due to flooding in August that affected sections of Middleton and parts of Madison's West Side. He plans to open Wednesday.
Point Burger Bar, in what used to be Quaker Steak & Lube, 2259 Deming Way in Middleton, had $800,000 in flood damage, Ward said.
He lost 37 70-inch TVs and had major damage to video games, equipment and walls. Ward didn't have flood insurance.
All of his video games -- 19 -- needed to be rebuilt. One, worth $45,000, was a total loss, Ward said.
At nearby Costco, dozens of employees and customers had to spend a night stranded in the warehouse as about a foot of water covered the floors. The store was closed for eight days and had an estimated $1 million in property damage, according to the city.
Ward owns three other Point Burger Bars, serving Point beer, in and near Milwaukee. This is his first in the Madison area.
He did a complete remodel, so it looks like the other restaurants, Ward said.
Along with build-your-own and specialty burgers, the restaurant will serve custard shakes, malts, boozy custard shakes, appetizers, soups, salads, entrées, sandwiches and wraps.
Burgers can be made with Angus beef, duck, turkey, lamb, portobello mushroom, bison, salmon and chicken. There will also be two vegan options, a soy-based veggie burger and the Impossible burger.
Burgers will start at $8.95 and go up to $17.95 for a 1-pound Angus burger.
The Middleton Point Burger Bar is about 14,000 square feet, second only in size to Ward's Pewaukee location, which is 15,000 square feet. The capacity at Middleton is about 400, Ward said.
The Middleton location will have a drive-thru, a patio, and a game room. The space is divided into sections and is big enough where different kinds of groups can interact in different areas, Ward said.
Ward has an agreement with Stevens Point Brewery to use the Point Beer name and offer its beer. Point Burger Bar in Middleton will have 30 taps with 26 of those from Stevens Point Brewery, Ward said.
Stevens Point Brewery, founded in 1857, has a number of brands, including Point Beer, a line of cider called Ciderboys, two lines of craft beer, and soda.
Ward, who owns the Downtown Milwaukee steakhouse Ward's House of Prime, opened his first Point Burger Bar in late 2015. He was inspired after a trip to Las Vegas, where he visited Gordon Ramsay's Burger at Planet Hollywood and Hubert Keller's Burger Bar at Mandalay Place.
It was eye-opening for Ward to see what the big-name chefs were doing with burgers, he said. "Vegas kind of leads the way for all of the dining industry and the trends and what's happening."
If all goes well with the Middleton restaurant, Ward envisions another in the Madison area. He imagines 20 to 30 Point Burger Bars, and eventually plans to expand outside of Wisconsin.