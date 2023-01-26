After 6 years, Madison growler bar plans to go out 'with a bang'

After six years, Growlers to Go-Go on Madison's East Side is closing.

The owners of Trixie's Liquor, 2929 E. Washington Ave., opened the 823-square-foot tavern next to the store as an outlet for beer lovers to take home specialty craft beers not sold in bottles or cans.

A growler is a 32- or 64-ounce airtight glass container that functions like a small keg, preserving the beer's flavor before opening.

Growlers to Go-Go has 18 tap lines for beer to-go. Customers can select from two sizes of growlers or a 32-ounce "crowler" can. Its tasting room serves 5-ounce, 10-ounce and 16-ounce beers.

"The last few years have been a challenging time for everyone," the owners wrote on Facebook. "Those of us in the food and beverage industry know this better than most. We've watched everything change and adjusted our businesses and lifestyles accordingly (sometimes on an hour-to-hour basis!)."

Growlers to Go-Go will have its last day on Feb. 26.

"We do plan on going out with a bang and will fill the next 30 days with great beer to try and a final going away party weekend before we close," the post says.

State law lets taverns and grocery stores sell growlers, and the city of Madison changed its ordinance in 2014 to match state law. Previously, only beer brewed on premise could be sold in a growler in Madison.

