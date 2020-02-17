After 35-year run, Maple Tree Supper Club owner is passing the baton

Seiler said he'll miss socializing with his regular customers, whom he won't see as often. "That's the other part that's really hard to give up."

He said he'll still own the property on a land contract and plans to visit a couple of times a month, to eat dinner or have a drink. "It's going be a very friendly changeover."

Couey, 25, started working as a dishwasher at the Maple Tree in high school and has been there nine years. He spent a year and a half in culinary school at Madison Area Technical College, but said he realized he enjoyed cooking more as a hobby than a profession.

He instead worked in the restaurant as a host and bartender. For the past year, he's been more involved in scheduling, paperwork, hiring and other management decisions.

"I started kind of on the bottom of the totem pole and slowly but surely worked my way up," Couey said.

White, 34, was hired as a cook straight out of high school 17 years ago and leads the kitchen. For the past four years, he's been ordering the food and handling payroll.

"We've already been a part of this operation for so long that we've put our touches on it already a little bit," White said.