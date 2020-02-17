After 35-year run, Maple Tree Supper Club owner is passing the baton

After running the Maple Tree Supper Club for 35 years, owner Gary Seiler is turning the McFarland restaurant over to two trusted employees.
His goal is to keep the supper club tradition alive, and when Justin Couey and Cliff White take over June 1, they intend to keep most everything the same, the men said.
Seiler, 65, said he's been planning his "exit strategy" for four or five years. "You just don't lock the doors and walk away... My whole intent was to be able to keep the supper club as a supper club rather than having it torn down and made into condos. The typical thing that's happening now is condos above and retail on the first floor."
Saturday was the anniversary of when Seiler and his wife, Mary Seiler, bought the business from its original owners, who dissolved their partnership after one year.
When the Seilers took over the restaurant, they owned it with Ron and Barb Calloway. Seiler and Ron Calloway were partners from 1985 until 2002, when Calloway retired.
Seiler said his wife's been retired for four years from a job in the health insurance field, and has been "waiting patiently" for him to retire, too.
He generally spends 50 to 60 hours a week in the restaurant, but said he doesn't view it as work. "Work means that you have to go do it. And this was something I wanted to do. I still enjoy doing it after all these years."
Seiler said he'll miss socializing with his regular customers, whom he won't see as often. "That's the other part that's really hard to give up."
He said he'll still own the property on a land contract and plans to visit a couple of times a month, to eat dinner or have a drink. "It's going be a very friendly changeover."
Couey, 25, started working as a dishwasher at the Maple Tree in high school and has been there nine years. He spent a year and a half in culinary school at Madison Area Technical College, but said he realized he enjoyed cooking more as a hobby than a profession.
He instead worked in the restaurant as a host and bartender. For the past year, he's been more involved in scheduling, paperwork, hiring and other management decisions.
"I started kind of on the bottom of the totem pole and slowly but surely worked my way up," Couey said.
White, 34, was hired as a cook straight out of high school 17 years ago and leads the kitchen. For the past four years, he's been ordering the food and handling payroll.
"We've already been a part of this operation for so long that we've put our touches on it already a little bit," White said.
Seiler said he's never had a problem getting or retaining employees and has some waitstaff who have been with him 30 years or more. "They're all very good, otherwise they wouldn't be here. It's more of a family atmosphere where everybody helps one another instead of everybody being kind of out for their own."
He said to wait tables or tend bar, prospective employees need to know someone, and once employed, have to wait their turn to be promoted.
The Maple Tree has between 40 and 45 employees at any time, he said.
Seiler said business has been increasing over the past 10 years. "That's another reason why it's kind of hard to let the reins go, because it does work and it's working well."
Weekends are "just phenomenal," he said. The 220-capacity restaurant gets between 400 and 500 customers each Friday for its fish fry.
During the week it often hosts service groups or fishing groups.
Seiler said he's happy to hand off the business to two employees who've helped make it successful.
"We have a pretty good thing going right now," Couey said, noting that he and White don't plan to make many changes. "Hopefully we can last as long as Gary did, if not longer."
Last year featured lots of exciting new restaurants that are destined to stick around. Here are 10 that got the most favorable reviews in 2019.
Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.