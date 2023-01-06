A version of Los Atlantes Mexican Restaurant opens in Verona

Los Atlantes Mexican Restaurant & Bakery, which opened in early 2017 on Madison's Southwest Side, now has a spinoff restaurant in Verona.

Jonathan Falcon opened Taqueria Los Atlantes Mexican Restaurant Dec. 20 at 300 S. Main St., in what had been AJ's Pizzeria & Diner.

He said he's getting help from his parents, Nancy Barrera and Felipe Falcon, who own the original Los Atlantes at 5706 Raymond Road in the Meadowood Shopping Center.

Jonathan said he's serving the same menu, including Barrera's exceptional mole, which is her mother's recipe and takes three hours to cook. It's made with chocolate, cinnamon, plantains, raisins, four types of peppers, four types of nuts, sesame seeds, onions and garlic.

"We sell pretty much all the stuff except the bakery items," Jonathan said.

Jonathan, who turns 21 on Jan. 15, spent three years at La Follette High School before graduating from Omega School. He said he's helped his parents in their restaurant since it opened, so having his own place is going relatively smoothly.

His cook at the taqueria worked in his parent's restaurant for about two years and Falcon is able to back him up in the kitchen when needed.

The menu includes tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tortas, gorditas, quesadillas, pozole, fajitas, a lamb plate, chicken mole and a cod or tilapia fish fry.

Jonathan's parents came to Madison from Hidalgo, a central Mexican state north of Mexico City, 22 years ago. When Jonathan was 15 they moved back to Mexico, but returned to Madison quickly. He was born here and missed home, Jonathan said.

Jonathan said since his parents have helped him so much, they decided to keep the Los Atlantes name "since it's a part of the architectural culture over there, where they grew up."

The elder Falcon said that the name Los Atlantes comes from the Atlantes of Tula, four basalt anthropomorphic figures representing Toltec warriors found in an archaeological area of his home state.

Jonathan said he made some small renovations to the space, and opened two months later than he wanted to because of staffing issues.

"But now we are doing well at both locations, just trying to make the best of it," he said. "We're trying to let people know that we are finally open after a bit of delays, but now we're here, we're trying to make everything work."

The Verona restaurant is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Raymond Road restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.