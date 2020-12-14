4 Food Fight restaurants on hiatus; company leader hoping for federal, state relief

Eldorado Grill closed temporarily this month, which brings the number of Food Fight restaurants taking a hiatus to four.
Johnny Delmonico’s and The Avenue Club temporarily closed as of Oct. 30, while Fresco, on the top floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, temporarily closed on Oct 9.
With a city-county mandated limit on indoor dining at 25% capacity, and fewer customers opting to eat inside, sales haven't been covering expenses at those locations since June, said Caitlin Suemnicht, the restaurant group's chief operating officer.
The four will stay closed "until dining restrictions are loosened or outdoor-seating weather arrives," she said.
Public Health Madison and Dane County's current order, which went into effect on July 2, reduced capacity for indoor dining from 50% to 25%, and closed bars for all but patio and take-out service. Those rules were a return to some of the restrictions put in place near the beginning of the pandemic.
Suemnicht said Fresco had relatively good sales over the summer due to the large outdoor area in the MMoCA sculpture garden. The company decided to close Fresco over the winter since the Overture Center isn't holding performances and Fresco's reduced indoor capacity is 17, she said.
Eldorado, which was doing carryout, delivery, and dine-in, suspended all operations Dec. 2, Suemnicht said, adding that Food Fight hopes to expand outdoor seating at the restaurant in the spring.
The rest of Food Fight's 20 restaurants are open for dine-in, carryout, and delivery through EatStreet or Uber Eats.
"We’re thankful for all the support the community has given us this year," Suemnicht said. "Continued support from gift card sales, carryout or delivery orders, or dine-in visits over the (next) three to four months will be critical to help keep restaurants in business this winter."
Suemnicht said before the pandemic, Food Fight restaurants employed close to 1,100.
On March 17, Evers ordered bars and restaurants to close and banned gatherings of 10 or more. Due to Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which took effect later in March, many Wisconsin restaurants quickly shifted to carryout and delivery-only and Food Fight restaurants furloughed close to 700, Suemnicht said.
When the stay-at-home orders were eased somewhat, Food Fight restaurants brought back or hired 650 employees, she said.
But, once the outdoor dining season ended, Suemnicht said business dropped, and the number of shifts the restaurants could give employees declined. Food Fight restaurants now employ about 425, or 20 to 30 per restaurant, she said.
Suemnicht said Food Fight restaurants got individual Paycheck Protection Program loans in April, which helped with payroll expenses in the spring and summer.
"PPP helped get us going again, but they had a short-term effect. More aid is needed, and quickly," she said. Dane County restaurants have been at 25% capacity for the past five months and, she said, many restaurants spent a lot of money to expand patio seating.
Food Fight restaurants also lost revenue from events and catering, Suemnicht said.
On Dec. 3, Evers said restaurants and small businesses will be getting an additional $45 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The program, "We’re All In For Restaurants," is aimed at businesses throughout the state that, as gathering places, have been challenged from the beginning of the pandemic, Evers said in a release.
The state Department of Revenue estimates restaurants will account for about 95% of the roughly 2,000 businesses to receive money. Eligible businesses will be able to get up to $20,000 by year's end. Businesses don't have to apply for the grants, but will be identified and contacted by the department based on tax records. The state will target businesses with annual revenue of more than $1 million and less than $7 million.
Suemnicht said Food Fight restaurants will be grateful if they get those grants, but said, to "put it in perspective," $20,000 will cover a restaurant’s expenses for one month, "if that."
She's holding out hope for the federal RESTAURANTS Act, which would provide $120 billion to help independent restaurants and bars with fewer than 20 locations. The act has gotten bipartisan support, including endorsements from President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
Yet, the new $908 billion coronavirus aid package doesn’t include the RESTAURANTS Act. The stimulus package does include $300 billion in new PPP funding and other Small Business Administration programs.
"If Congress can compromise on targeted relief plans for airlines and music venues, there is no reason restaurants should be excluded," Chef Tom Colicchio, co-founder of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, said in a statement. "We are America's second largest employer and one of the only industries that continues to see declining employment as restaurants permanently close as a result of the pandemic."
The National Restaurant Association recently released new survey data showing that 110,000 restaurants nationwide have closed permanently throughout the pandemic. The association said that more than 22,000 independent restaurant workers and advocates sent a letter to Congress urging the passage of the RESTAURANTS Act.
Food Fight is among those who have sent letters. It's also asking customers to email their senators. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, is among the bill's 50 co-sponsors in the Senate. In the House of Representatives, it has 215 bipartisan co-sponsors, including Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
Under the RESTAURANTS Act, Suemnicht said, restaurants can apply for forgivable grants that would cover everything the PPP did and more, like food and beverage expenses, supplies, payments of principal or interest on a mortgage, and maintenance expenses, like construction to accommodate outdoor seating.
"The Restaurants Act would be a lifeline for us," she said.
Fave 5: Features reporter Samara Kalk Derby shares her most memorable stories of 2020
The year 2020 was relentless. For most newspaper reporters, almost every story, even if it wasn't directly related to COVID-19, was touched by it. Reading and writing about the virus has been exhausting and dispiriting.
So, going through the stories I put together this year, some of my favorites were the ones that gave me and others a break from the all-consuming virus.
Recently, I learned of a black-throated gray warbler at Turville Point woods, next to Olin Park, that's rare to Wisconsin and had been hanging around far out of its normal range. In reporting the story, I joined a birding Facebook group and got to talk to some enthusiastic birders. Bird people are good people. And birding is a rewarding pandemic pastime.
Another recent non-COVID story was one that previewed "Beyond the Ingenue," a production by Music Theatre of Madison made available online. The show spotlighted 11 trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to Ruth Bader Ginsburg through original songs by local woman. I enjoyed talking to the songwriters and performers, and learned more about some prominent women, as well as about less well-known historical figures like Lavinia Dock, a social activist and pioneer in nursing education.
The arts are vital to a community's character, and it's encouraging to see local theater groups soldiering on without live audiences and with a dramatic loss of ticket revenue.
In the same vein, it was enlightening to be connected with Madison College book club members who were reading Ibram X. Kendi's heralded "How to Be an Antiracist" and exploring their long-held views on race. Three of the four were white, and all had come away with important insights from the book.
I wrote a number of stories this year about Madison institutions being able to weather the pandemic, and one that was close to my heart was about the survival of the Madison Children's Museum. In visiting children's museums in other cities, I know that what we have here is special and worth fighting for.
Writing about restaurant closings can be sad, but they can also celebrate their subjects. That was the goal in writing about Sunroom Café closing for good. While many of the other restaurants that closed in 2020, had large, devoted followings, I'm choosing Sunroom because it had been in its second level State Street location for 25 years under the same owner. There was simply nothing else like it.
Birders flock to Madison park for glimpse of bird rarely seen in Wisconsin.
"Beyond the Ingenue" take two looks at trailblazing women from Greta Thunberg to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!