30 Madison-area restaurants and bars looking to help stock local pantries

Thirty Madison-area restaurants and bars are asking customers to bring food with them on upcoming visits. Non-perishable food items, that is, as part of an effort to help local food pantries during the month of February.

Sarah Niehaus, director of Madison Originals, the nonprofit association of local, independently-owned restaurants and bars, said her board put together the "Mad Can" food drive to help with food scarcity in the area.

"There are a lot of individuals in our community who struggle with food access," Niehaus said, "and we know that with some recent changes with food stamps and other accessible programs, the need is actually a little bit different right now and we're trying to feed that need."

Madison Originals is hoping to help stock the shelves at pantries that are preparing for added demand once emergency FoodShare benefits expire at the end of February.

Those who are eligible for FoodShare, Wisconsin's food stamp program, have been getting extra benefits each month because of a federal program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting March 1, when that program ends, those who qualify will only get their regular FoodShare benefits.

That's where Madison Originals comes in. Thirty of the group's 35 members will be collecting non-perishable food donations through collection barrels in each restaurant or bar.

Madison Originals matched up each of the local pantries with a group of its member businesses that will donate what they collect during their drives.

"The great thing about it is that there's 30 little restaurants that don't have a lot of marketing or ability on their own, but we're all coming together to do a good thing," said Troy Rost, managing owner of 1847 at the Stamm House restaurant in Middleton, one of six businesses donating what they collect to the pantry at Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM).

"I think that's what's super exciting," Rost said. "It actually could have a big impact at a time that the food pantries really need help."

Ellen Carlson, MOM's executive director, said visits to her food pantry have doubled since last year.

The other restaurants paired with Middleton Outreach Ministry for the drive are: Grape Water Wine Bar, Imperial Garden, Longtable Beer Cafe, Nitty Gritty in Middleton and Buck & Honey’s in Monona.

The other pantries benefitting from the food drive are Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona, The River Food Pantry on Madison's North Side and Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie.

Paired with Badger Prairie: Bonfyre American Grille, Buck & Honey’s in Waunakee, Driftless Social in Mount Horeb, Lombardino’s, The Old Feed Mill in Mazomanie, Ollie’s in Fitchburg, Quivey’s Grove in Fitchburg, and Yola’s Cafe.

Paired with The River: Bandit Tacos & Coffee, Dotty Dumpling’s, Essen Haus, Nitty Gritty Downtown, Parthenon Gyros, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Porta Bella Restaurant, Short Stack Eatery and Tipsy Cow Downtown.

Paired with Sunshine Place: Banzo, Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie, Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, Grampa’s Pizzeria, Mariner’s Inn, Nitty Gritty in Sun Prairie, State Line Distillery and Tipsy Cow in Sun Prairie.

"We want to make sure that we can help our community the best way we can," said Madison Originals' Niehaus.

