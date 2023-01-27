2 Wisconsin pizza restaurants show up on Yelp's top 100, one in Milwaukee, one in Madison

Two Wisconsin pizza restaurants made it into Yelp's 100 top pizza spots in the United States and Canada: Santino’s Little Italy in Milwaukee, and Novanta in Madison.

Santino's came in at No. 46, Novanta at No. 83.

Novanta's owner, Nick Mattioli, became an expert on traditional Neapolitan-style pizza as head chef for four years at Porta Alba at Hilldale, which closed in 2019 after 10 years.

Mattioli opened his original Novanta on Old Sauk Road, near Junction Road, in 2013, at age 23. He opened a second Novanta on University Avenue a mile from the former Cafe Porta Alba in late 2019.

The name Novanta, "90" in Italian, refers to the number of seconds it takes a Neapolitan pizza to bake in 900- to 1,000-degree heat.

Yelp, in which customers rate restaurants online, called the ranking an all-time list of the top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada according to its reviewers. "We identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," it said.

Mattioli said Yelp has reached out to him before, noting that the restaurant is highly rated in the pizza category, but he's surprised to see Novanta ranked in the top 100 nationwide.

"Being a small business certainly helps give you the ability to just pay attention to detail in customer service and in food quality and many other aspects of business," he said. "I think that certainly gives us an advantage in the ability to just satisfy clientele."

Mattioli said he's honored when customers have enjoyed their experience enough to take the time to give the restaurant a review. "I would just imagine if we were any bigger of a company that we wouldn't probably be able to sustain such good ratings over time."

The original restaurant will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer and by now has firm roots in the community, Mattioli said. "We know tons of people and they know us and we're loving that."

The University Avenue restaurant opened about three months before the pandemic shutdown, so it took a little longer to establish itself, he said.

Mattioli said the restaurant has developed a good relationship with University Hospital nearby and helped it solve some of its food demands early in the pandemic.

He said he first learned about the Yelp ranking on Wednesday night and the restaurants experienced a bit of a lunch rush Thursday. Regulars and new customers were talking about the ranking.

"It was just really, really nice in every way," Mattioli said. "Sometimes it can be overwhelming. So far, knock on wood, things have been really smooth and just delightful."

