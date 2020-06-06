Restaurants, still under capacity, pledge to 'Cook It Forward'

Save our staff

Like many restaurants, Morris Ramen closed its doors at 106 King St. on March 17 during the governor’s “safer at home” order. Faced with anxious employees and an uncertain future, Hong and her husband/co-owner Matt Morris realized their business had to change, fast.

“We knew we would not be able to offer all of our staff their jobs back because there just would not be enough demand for food,” said Hong. “We were one of the fortunate ones to receive a loan, and we decided to invest that money into opening a community kitchen so that we would have more jobs for our staff.”

Hong and Morris began making meals for service industry workers and others in need, advertising on social media. On Morris’ online order form, there’s now a “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal” option in $5 increments, encouraging people to “donate a meal to our community kitchen to help feed our neighbors, including out of work service industry workers.” (“Neighbor Loaves,” a bakery initiative at Madison Sourdough and ORIGIN Breads, has a very similar model.)