Restaurants, still under capacity, pledge to 'Cook It Forward'

As coronavirus closures take their toll, a group of Madison restaurant owners are shifting their kitchens from commercial to community.
Cook It Forward is a new nonprofit initiative to combat food insecurity by enlisting restaurant kitchens to feed those who need it most. The idea is for restaurants to utilize their underused kitchen space and staff to produce packaged meals. Then they’d work with nonprofits to distribute those meals to food banks and community centers.
The leaders of Cook It Forward are currently fundraising, gathering both corporate sponsorships and individual donations. The initial goal is to raise enough money to deliver 50,000 meals.
“We want this to be a challenge to restaurants to start thinking about how we are going to become more resilient in the wake of COVID and all serve our customers, serve our staff, serve our community,” said Francesca Hong, co-owner of Morris Ramen and a founder of the initiative. Hong recently announced her candidacy in the 76th Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
“Can restaurants be more than just a business?” Hong said. “Can businesses start becoming social enterprises? Can we all start working together to make a community?”
Save our staff
Like many restaurants, Morris Ramen closed its doors at 106 King St. on March 17 during the governor’s “safer at home” order. Faced with anxious employees and an uncertain future, Hong and her husband/co-owner Matt Morris realized their business had to change, fast.
“We knew we would not be able to offer all of our staff their jobs back because there just would not be enough demand for food,” said Hong. “We were one of the fortunate ones to receive a loan, and we decided to invest that money into opening a community kitchen so that we would have more jobs for our staff.”
Hong and Morris began making meals for service industry workers and others in need, advertising on social media. On Morris’ online order form, there’s now a “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal” option in $5 increments, encouraging people to “donate a meal to our community kitchen to help feed our neighbors, including out of work service industry workers.” (“Neighbor Loaves,” a bakery initiative at Madison Sourdough and ORIGIN Breads, has a very similar model.)
“Our customers are happy and excited to be a part of it,” Hong said. “For our ‘buy one, get one’ meals being purchased, I would say at least 20-30% of the tickets of the day have one. And it’s not just one meal, some people buy five.”
Restaurants organize
Meanwhile, across the street at Lucille and Merchant, managing partners Joshua Berkson and Patrick Sweeney were brainstorming themselves. They looked toward World Central Kitchen, Jose Andres’ international foundation to feed people in need, with the idea to use that model to form a collaboration in Madison.
“We all have plans of reopening at some point, but we felt we were missing a component of something for the common good,” Sweeney said. “And this, for me, it fulfills that emptiness. This just feels right. It’s what we know how to do, so it’s what we’re going to do.”
They connected with Hong, formed Cook It Forward and began pulling in restaurant partners. These ranged from their immediate downtown neighbors like Ancora Coffee, Marigold Kitchen and Sardine to Tapatios Cocina Mexicana (on Fish Hatchery Road), Marie’s Soul Food, La Taguara and Banzo. (A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.)
“We’re going to use our kitchens while we can,” Sweeney said. “Especially only at 25 or 50% capacity, we’ve got some room to produce meals. So we’re going to start with those restaurants and then hopefully, build it out from there.”
Sweeney explained that not all participating businesses would shoulder the same workload.
“Someone like Lucille or Merchant could say, ‘Hey, we’ll do 100 meals five times a week,’” Sweeney said. “A smaller shop in our network might say, ‘We can do 25 meals three times a week.’
“That restaurant is paid $10 to produce each meal. Those meals are brought to a central location, which right now is looking like a large refrigerated truck donated by R.E. Golden Produce.”
Emergency funds
Cook It Forward joins other Madison organizations who are trying to address COVID-related food insecurity in similar ways. Among the first was FEED To Go, based out of the FEED Kitchens on the north side. Operated by the Northside Planning Council, that program offers curbside meal pickup and delivery prepared by the operators of food carts and caterers.
FEED To Go describes itself as “a way to get free meals to families while keeping local businesses running,” and is funded in a variety of ways. Major grants include several large increments from COVID-19 emergency funds from Dane County and the local Boys & Girls Club.
Other initiatives have been set up to help essential workers and restaurant staff alike. Among these are Blue Plate Catering’s Feed the Frontlines program and Food Fight Restaurant Group’s care packages.
Cook It Forward has several funding streams in the works. Taste of Madison, the annual late summer food festival on the Capitol Square, has canceled its public event this year and launched a Give Back Campaign running June 1-14. Fifty percent of the donations will go to Cook It Forward, with the other 50% going to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Another key partnerships is with Alnisa Allgood and Preston Austin from local nonprofit Collaboration for Good, which is dedicated to social entrepreneurship and focused on “cross-sector, cross-discipline collaboration.” Cook It Forward has relationships with FoodWorks, a professional kitchen training program, and the Center for Community Stewardship for other startup assistance.
The project itself is committed to being inclusive. Hong hopes to actively address inequities in food access.
“We need to make sure that we’re working with not only well known nonprofit partners, but other grassroots organizations who are in direct communication with some of these families and really understand the need much better than we can,” said Hong.
A growing need
Need for programs like Cook It Forward has been increasing. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, United Way of Dane County has received triple the number of calls looking for food support and other services. Unemployment is at a record level, and the Dane County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the end of the eviction moratorium coinciding with the economic crisis. This could result in increased numbers of people experiencing homelessness.
Restaurants, whose margins were thin before the pandemic, have been extremely worried.
“I’m echoing the thoughts of a lot of other restaurant owners,” Hong said. “Instead of thinking about sustainability, we want to think more about resiliency, so that we have a model that’s actually able to overcome so many of the challenges we cannot control.
“Being a cause-driven restaurant can actually provide more jobs,” she added. “It can put you in direct communication with the people in our community that are doing this type of (food insecurity) work, figuring out how to help them.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!