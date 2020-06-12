Restaurants say #blacklivesmatter with posts, pizza

“Great exposure”

Morgan cooked for most of her life before starting her own catering company, Food Junkies, in 2018. In the last week, she’s had nearly 100 new visits to her Facebook page as well as many new “likes” and inquiries. She was recently contacted by the organizers of Cook it Forward, an initiative that links restaurant kitchens with food pantries.

“There’s a lot of black businesses in Madison that a lot of people are not aware of,” said Morgan, who experienced another boost after participating in Black Restaurant Week last year. “Madison is very eclectic, always looking for something different, something new. It’s been really great exposure for me.”

Morgan has cooked for Urban Triage classes in the past. When she called Brandi Grayson recently to offer help, she heard “there’s been so many people stepping up,” Morgan said.

Lists like Olson’s, Morgan said, are “a way of holding businesses responsible to the people that live in the area — how they’re helping the community surrounding their business.

“That’s always good,” she said. “To know what they’re in support of or not in support of is good to know, having resources available so people know where their money is going.”