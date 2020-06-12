Restaurants say #blacklivesmatter with posts, pizza

Michael Doyle Olson believes that “doing good is good business.” The local videographer also loves a spreadsheet.
On June 7, Olson pulled together a loosely organized, crowdsourced list called “Where to Eat (and feel good about it).” As of Wednesday afternoon there were nearly 80 restaurants, coffee shops and bars on the list, ranked according to their visible contributions to the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.
Olson weighted levels of support based on social media posts, physical signs on their property, and donations of money or food to local groups like Freedom Inc. or Urban Triage. It referenced promotions, engagement and fundraisers, and tried to gauge sincerity.
“I think solidarity with #BLM and the black community is good business for the city. It feels good, and it’s the right thing to do,” Olson said. “I am more likely to support a business if they are aligned with these causes.”
In recent years, Penzey’s Spices and Chick-fil-A have offered high-profile examples of the risks and rewards of aligning with a social or political cause. Many studies show that Millennial and Gen-Z consumers are increasingly likely to consider social responsibility and societal impact when choosing where to spend their money.
Yet lists like Olson’s can be unwieldy, incomplete, inaccurate or difficult to verify. Some restaurants listed with low or no ranking were owned by people of color, had little social media presence to begin with, and/or were temporarily closed by the pandemic. The list called out racist dress codes, support of law enforcement, alleged sexual harassment and silence. For now, he has taken the list down, but has left up a list of black-owned businesses and restaurants to support.
“I got a call from a business owner who heard about (the list) and was really mad,” Olson said. “It’s not comprehensive. It’s not an admonishment or banishment. ... This doc is not meant to be an engine to shame people.”
Restaurants must change, too
Historically, restaurants have often played a role in political movements. In a June 8 essay in Eater, “Restaurants Must Use This Moment to Change, Too,” Amethyst Ganaway wrote that “restaurants need to answer the call of protesters.”
“Right now, restaurant owners, chefs, and people across the food industry should be at the frontlines with protesters, speaking as loudly about social injustices as they did about the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment due to COVID-19,” she wrote.
Locally, engagement with Black Lives Matter has looked as varied as the businesses themselves. Many have leaned into social media, making public statements of solidarity or sharing links to fundraisers for bail funds or the NAACP.
Among those who have been particularly active are Ribmasters WI, which made ribtips, turkey tips, grilled chicken and catfish for a celebration of life for Breonna Taylor. Short Stack Eatery, Lucille and Morris Ramen donated money and food. L'Etoile donated 50% of profits from its "#phởkitfriday" promotion to the Boys & Girls Club's Emergency Relief Fund.
Colectivo announced it will give funds from a “Unity” coffee roast to the NAACP. Heritage Tavern debuted a new mural by Keysha Mabra; Casetta Kitchen and Counter made batches of cookies on June 10, matched sales and donated to Freedom, Inc.
Angela Morgan owns a catering company, Food Junkies, that has seen a boost of interest in recent weeks thanks to media attention toward Madison’s black-owned businesses. Morgan, who is 37, expressed mixed feelings about combining business and activism.
“Whether you’re in support of any movement, I don’t think that should affect your business too much — it’s a personal opinion,” Morgan said. “But you have to know, in some capacity, you might lose business, if you’re not aware or you don’t care.
“It’s nice to know, ‘This is someone who deals with their community and puts out an effort to fix things.’ You want to spend your money where your money’s going to do good.”
Ian’s Pizza, a franchise founded in Madison with several locations in town, was active in 2011 in support of the Act 10 protests. Supporters from all over the world called in to purchase hundreds of pizzas on behalf of of people gathered at the Capitol. Ian’s has been donating pizza to protesters this time, too, both in that way and out of the company’s own pocket.
For the recent protests, “Honestly, we were probably not as prepared in terms of communication management,” said Sarah Karls, franchise director for Ian’s. “Having dealt with the COVID issues right now, our staffs are thin and a little bit challenged. We would say our effectiveness in participating fully and the way we wanted to was delayed a bit.
“That said, we were actively engaged in the conversation and I think still are,” Karls added. “Our value is being a force of good with in the community ... to improve what we’re doing, and do more in a sustained way.”
The Ian’s location at 100 State St. was staffed but with its dining room closed during the May 30 protests. It had minimal damage from post-protest looting (a brick through an exterior door). On that night, employees allowed a group of officers inside the locked building in response to a medical emergency. When people asked about it, Ian’s addressed the incident on its Facebook page.
“We made decisions to protect our employees who acted in the way they could in the moment with the information and circumstances in front of them,” Karls said. “We are committed to telling the truth, and in this particular case we did that as well as we can.”
Karls has worked for Ian’s for seven years. Knowing what other businesses are doing to support the movement helps her focus on “ways I want to challenge us to do more and better,” she said, well beyond what people see online.
“We believe that doing good is where the most value happens, and posting on social media, when it’s authentic and genuine, can be very powerful,” Karls said. “It also can be a little bit like virtue signaling.”
“Great exposure”
Morgan cooked for most of her life before starting her own catering company, Food Junkies, in 2018. In the last week, she’s had nearly 100 new visits to her Facebook page as well as many new “likes” and inquiries. She was recently contacted by the organizers of Cook it Forward, an initiative that links restaurant kitchens with food pantries.
“There’s a lot of black businesses in Madison that a lot of people are not aware of,” said Morgan, who experienced another boost after participating in Black Restaurant Week last year. “Madison is very eclectic, always looking for something different, something new. It’s been really great exposure for me.”
Morgan has cooked for Urban Triage classes in the past. When she called Brandi Grayson recently to offer help, she heard “there’s been so many people stepping up,” Morgan said.
Lists like Olson’s, Morgan said, are “a way of holding businesses responsible to the people that live in the area — how they’re helping the community surrounding their business.
“That’s always good,” she said. “To know what they’re in support of or not in support of is good to know, having resources available so people know where their money is going.”
Executing such a database could be more challenging and labor-intensive than it first appeared. Two days after Olson launched his “where to eat and feel good about it” list, he took it down again. It had started to feel kind of like the “Mean Girls” burn book.
“I made a map of black-owned businesses a couple years ago with Google maps that was a little more objective and location based,” Olson said. “There’s more chance for emotions to run high in a doc like this.”
Olson explained that he’d gotten feedback about “why this might not be an effective strategy; especially given that businesses who might otherwise make positive changes could feel alienated.” He left up a second tab of black-owned food businesses.
“It’s important to be reminded of what the movement means and why it exists,” Olson said. “There are so many pitfalls, so many cases to be made for not doing it or why it might look bad. The gap between feeling bad about being accused of faking it and what you can do to mean it is really interesting to me.”
As a consumer, Morgan won’t spend her money where she doesn’t feel welcome. She won’t frequent a store in the mall or a restaurant that’s openly racist. Mostly, though, whether she likes the food is her main concern when she goes out to eat.
“We go to Burger King and McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and nobody cares what they think,” Morgan said. “If I like the food, I like the food, that’s what I came here for. I didn’t come here to hear your views about politics or racism. I came here to eat.”
