Restaurant review: Tuck into seafood soup and simple sashimi at cozy Tokyo Sushi

There’s something appealingly personal about a public restaurant built into a space where people used to live their private lives.
By this stage in Madison’s culinary evolution, we’ve seen plenty of high-ceilinged hot spots where concrete and metal amplify every conversation. House restaurants feel different. It’s nice to hear the person across from you. It’s relaxing not to have to compete with a television for your date’s attention.
Last December, Tokyo Sushi joined the charming house restaurants of Willy Street (Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar is two blocks away). Owners Wenxin Chen and his wife, Bin Zhou, also own Edo Asian Cuisine on South Park Street.
Built in 1894, the home at 1133 Williamson St. was once a community health center. Following that, it was “Mango Man” Thony Clarke’s El Rincon Tico and Café Costa Rica. From 2015-2019, it housed two peripatetic Mexican restaurants, El Sabor de Puebla and Taqueria 3 Amigos.
As Tokyo Sushi, the space has been fitted out with dark wood floors and high-backed white booths, perfect for tucking into a bowl of aromatic seafood soup ($6.95) or a puffy pile of popcorn-style rock shrimp ($6.95). A maneki-neko (lucky cat) beams at guests as they enter. The ambiance feels subdued and calming.
I’d start any meal here with gyoza ($4.75 veggie, $4.95 pork), seared and well-seasoned in tender wrappers, or steamed shumai ($4.95), flavorful little packages each about the size of a gumball.
The miso soup ($2.95), included with most meals, and sesame-heavy seaweed salad ($5.95) are both fine, but if you want something to slurp, spring for the seafood soup. It’s a lovely, rich broth, swimming with fish cakes and shucked mussels.
The Midwest has never been known for easy access to ocean fish, but sushi rolls have been around long enough that Madison diners have a spectrum of options. At the top are the ambitious rolls at RED with their forbidden rice and microgreens, or the intricately crafted rolls at Muramoto Hilldale. At the bottom is grocery store sushi. (I don’t need to name names.)
Tokyo, like Edo, falls somewhere in the middle, both in ambition and price. Show-stopper specialty rolls like the Gordon Ocean with spicy scallop and tempura shrimp top out at $15.95, and altogether they average about $12. By comparison, the fanciest rolls at RED average $19 ($15 for classics). At Muramoto, they’re $15.
Over a couple dinners with friends, we tried maybe 10 of Tokyo Sushi’s rolls. Not one was a dud. I loved the fresh, thinly sliced mango on the Sunny roll ($12.95) and the fresh crunch of cucumber inside the California-like, salmon-wrapped Canada roll ($9.95). I’m a sucker for eel, so the Rock ‘n’ Roll ($11.95) with broiled eel, yellowtail and avocado was another favorite.
If Tokyo Sushi had a weakness, it was with fried things. Shrimp tempura in rolls had a good crunchy texture, but the panko-coated Black Pearl roll ($10.95) with spicy red snapper had a slightly off, oily quality.
That oiliness came through again in bland tofu fried rice ($10.95 as an entrée) and chicken/steak hibachi ($19.95) with too-chewy proteins.
A big bowl of katsu don ($11.95), fried pork cutlet, egg and sweet onion over rice, was an exception. It had the lightly sweet, rich quality of comfort food (or kid food). It’s the kind of dish you get when you just want to forget about shoveling the driveway when you get home.
When I’m not criss-crossing the menu in service of a review, at sushi restaurants I tend to home in on the chirashi bowl ($19.95), a grab-bag of sashimi on a bowl of steaming rice. The night I tried it at Tokyo, the chirashi bowl featured five types of ocean-dwelling creatures, including a tiny wedge of octopus and a duo of seared, almost meaty-tasting madai (sea bream).
Tokyo Sushi has the usual beverage options — $1.75 for a green tea bag in hot water, $6 for a 22-ounce bottle of slightly skunky Sapporo. A cloudy, sweet Ozeki Nigori sake from California ($12/375 mL) was plenty for two of us to share in little doll-sized cups, but I wish we’d found a drier sake. The only thing it paired well with was the katsu donburi.
Opening a neighborhood restaurant at the beginning of a Wisconsin winter is a bold move. Seats by the door were a little chilly, though service was always warm.
At its best, Tokyo Sushi feels cozy and approachable, a weeknight spot for seafood lovers. I hope diners give it a warm welcome to the east side.