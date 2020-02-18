Restaurant review: Tuck into seafood soup and simple sashimi at cozy Tokyo Sushi

I’d start any meal here with gyoza ($4.75 veggie, $4.95 pork), seared and well-seasoned in tender wrappers, or steamed shumai ($4.95), flavorful little packages each about the size of a gumball.

The miso soup ($2.95), included with most meals, and sesame-heavy seaweed salad ($5.95) are both fine, but if you want something to slurp, spring for the seafood soup. It’s a lovely, rich broth, swimming with fish cakes and shucked mussels.

The Midwest has never been known for easy access to ocean fish, but sushi rolls have been around long enough that Madison diners have a spectrum of options. At the top are the ambitious rolls at RED with their forbidden rice and microgreens, or the intricately crafted rolls at Muramoto Hilldale. At the bottom is grocery store sushi. (I don’t need to name names.)

Tokyo, like Edo, falls somewhere in the middle, both in ambition and price. Show-stopper specialty rolls like the Gordon Ocean with spicy scallop and tempura shrimp top out at $15.95, and altogether they average about $12. By comparison, the fanciest rolls at RED average $19 ($15 for classics). At Muramoto, they’re $15.