Restaurant review: Start 2020 with a sumie at sunny, satisfying Surya Cafe

The challenge of running an all-veggies-all-the-time restaurant in a smallish Midwestern city is mostly mental. Will I feel full? What about protein? What’s in tempeh, and why are they calling cashews “cheese?” I love nutritional yeast and grew up with wheat germ in my cookies, but I get squirrelly when I see “wings” and “meatballs” on a vegetarian menu with no further clarification.

Surya backs away from meat substitutes, relying on cuisines that are already more vegetable-centric. The kitchen builds flavor with spice blends, herbs and nuts, with the occasional boost from miso and liquid smoke.

Montelbano studied cooking in India and Thailand, and a pan-Asian element runs through Surya’s menu. There’s a warming, seasonal Thai-style curry ($13), recently with chickpeas and squash, and kitchari, a traditional Ayurvedic stew ($10) made with mung beans and basmati rice. These can be a little bland, but they’re hearty and the portions are generous.

Surya roots through its Midwestern identity with maple syrup to sweeten a wonderful little bowl of brussels sprouts ($7.50). Microgreens from Vitruvian Farms in McFarland dot snack-sized toasts ($7.50) in surprising, creative combinations. Try the “wild card” — spicy peanut butter is a little sweet and salty, with pickled red onions and bok choy as well as thinly sliced apples for crunch.