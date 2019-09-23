A night out on the Palette patio at Hotel Indigo, a newish boutique hotel on the evolving East Washington corridor, shows visitors a curated view of Madison.
Over cones of chicharrones and color-coded cocktails, diners can feel, rather than see, the sun set somewhere past new East Wash high rises. From banquettes under green canvas umbrellas, you can glimpse Forward Madison soccer players training through cracks in Breese Stevens Field. Out on the street, hot rodders doing wheelies on their motorcycles are close enough to pause conversation until they pass.
It almost feels like the Big City.
Around here, high-end hotel restaurants are all the same, until they’re not. The menus tend to have certain essential elements, like a steak (or a burger, depending on how casual it is) and a version of a Caesar salad. For every step toward something loosely categorized as “global,” there must be a grilled cheese or mac and cheese to balance. Welcome to Wisconsin.
Lately, though, some hotel restaurants — restaurants whose kitchens are also in charge of breakfast and, heaven help them, room service — are stepping up their ambition and consistency.
The Graduate Hotel’s Camp Trippalindee, with its campy plaid patterns and make-your-own-s’mores kits, is secretly the best place to get a well-made cocktail within walking distance of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The Hilton on East Wilson recently revamped its restaurant and christened her The Audrey Kitchen + Bar, serving spiced lamb meatballs and chicken wings with yakitori sauce.
Now there’s Palette Bar & Grill, open since last spring in the renovated Mautz Paint Co. building. It’s inside a Hotel Indigo, of which there are dozens from San Antonio to Singapore.
The Madison location has valet parking ($6 to park while you eat) and hipster charm. There’s a record player with records on the landing near the bathrooms. While you wait in the lobby for your friends to come down, you can play a local history-themed wooden game that looks like “Guess Who?”
Palette itself has local owners: the Eno Vino team of Jose Luis “Pepe” Granados, Richard Uihlein and John Smithe, according to State Journal reports. The patio at Palette is the ground-level equivalent to the balcony nine stories up at its high rise cousin.
At Palette the food is better, the concept more thoughtful, overseen by chef Anibal Brandt. Cocktails, created by Erika Fjarlie, are themed, made in a range of bold hues with garnishes like dragonfruit leather and dried lavender.
A whole orchid floated in the herbal, gin-based Black Pearl ($12), tinted black by charcoal lemonade. A tequila cocktail with crème de violette called the Honeysuckle ($10) tasted like a fancy Jolly Rancher, and a riff on a whiskey sour called the Graffiti ($12) looked like a white wall splashed with color.
The menu is mostly Midwest comfort food, steaks, chops, shrimp on skewers. There are mashed baby red potatoes with lots of butter ($6) and a deeply delicious, slow-roasted half chicken ($21). It’s kind of expensive, a little bougie, but the food is cooked well and served by people that, on all our visits, embodied eager Wisconsin hospitality.
When the steak wedge salad ($18) landed on the table I thought, this is for the soccer dude who’s eating keto but still wants a ton of food. It was the usual icy iceberg wedge ($6), two creamy dressings and Maytag blue cheese, plus extra veggies, unnecessary pecans and the world’s biggest garnish — a full six ounces of ruddy-centered, pepper-crusted top sirloin. It was like getting a salad with steak on the side. This is a great idea.
Another great steak-and-salad combo pinwheeled flat iron ($25) opposite wedges of heirloom tomatoes that competed with the beef for dominance. Tangles of arugula piled in the center echoed a tangle of crispy onions for two kinds of crunch.
The appetizers were, again, kind of a lot — $9 each for a cute mini paint can full of tavern fries or maple-glazed bacon (bacon candy!), splayed out like flower petals. But they all both pretty good, including perfectly seasoned chicharrones ($8). I’d only take a pass on stuffed mushrooms ($10 for five ping pong-size balls), served molten inside but bland after they cooled.
Miscalculations, in terms of execution, were relatively few. On a dish of scallops and risotto ($30), the shellfish were juicy and delicate but the rice was mushy soup. Three out of four steaks were cooked exactly to order, and I’d put the veal demi glaze ($2) or the onion and mushroom demi ($3) on any meat on the menu.
The quality of the wine was hit or miss and overpriced ($10-$13), though I suppose tired travelers with expense accounts may care less about that. Beer options ranged from a $7 pour of Miller Lite to brews from local breweries like O’so, Mob Craft and One Barrel (Banjo Cat, an India Black Ale, $8).
Desserts were an unexpected bonus. A pie-shaped wedge of ice cream “cake” ($8) with a magic shell-style chocolate coating brought back strong memories of post-game summer nights at the Tasty Conette. A jar of key lime pie ($8) sang with fresh acidity, layered with fluffy cream.
The question is, what’s the level for Palette? Up against high-end hotel chains, it’s doing well, more coherent and consistent than most and with a better vibe. Someone with a date at Breese Stevens who wants to eat close by could do a lot worse than Palette now that Sujeo’s out of the game (RIP).
Say a friend’s in town for a meeting at Epic or a show at the Sylvee. If they call and say, hey, want to grab a bite at my hotel? That’s when I’m going to pass.
Palette does what it means to do well, for a price. But just as asparagus is not a “market vegetable” in southern Wisconsin in mid-August, Palette’s meat-and-potato mains are not an accurate snapshot of creative Madison cooking. For that, a visitor will have to leave this burgeoning block of East Wash.