Restaurant review: Dine in the depot at superb Harvey House

When stories started to come out about the biggest restaurant opening in Madison in the last few years, we called it a new Wisconsin supper club.
The Harvey House, according to national and local media, aimed to “elevate,” “update” and “reinvent” the beloved form. For Wisconsin’s true believers, this begged a few questions. What about our supper clubs needed elevating? What was there to reinvent?
Perhaps your answer, like mine, is “nothing.” But I’m not convinced that’s what this beautiful, ambitious, retro-in-the-best-ways restaurant is really trying to do.
Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach introduced the idea of The Harvey House, named in part for Fred Harvey’s 1880s chain of restaurants in train depots, three years ago. With Home Studios, a design firm based in Brooklyn, the couple transformed the interior of the West Washington Avenue depot, working through the pandemic and growing their family at the same time. (Baby Frances, born earlier this year, makes three littles under 4 years old in the Papach house.)
With this new project, the Papaches aimed to bring to Madison the skills and ambition they honed in places like New York's Gramercy Tavern, where they met, and The French Laundry in Yountville, California, where Joe spent six years as sous chef.
They tapped former coworkers and friends, like Berkeley-based artist Jessica Niello-White, to work in the kitchen and make custom artwork for the bar. They hired seasoned hospitality veterans like Kaitlin Fischer for the front of the house.
The restaurant opened in July, and the results are stunning and smart. The service and menu are as fine as dining in Madison gets, from gently warmed bread rolls, egg-washed and sprinkled with flaky salt, to a divine peach pavlova with crisp meringue and freshly whipped cream.
Madison has shown up for all of this as Madison does, in jeans, polo shirts and light summer dresses. Rosemary Clooney croons from the speakers as a fleet of servers bustles around to replace silverware between each course.
Yes, there are relish trays, old fashioneds and creamy after-dinner cocktails (the Harvey Hopper is excellent). The atmosphere is lively.
But to compare Harvey House to a supper club arguably does both a disservice. This is a high-end restaurant with a supper club theme. The Harvey House makes a compelling case for why that’s a very good thing.
Contemporary continental
From an ice cold Vesper (vodka, gin, Lillet blanc) in a Nick and Nora coupe to oysters Rockefeller and buttery chicken liver mousse, The Harvey House looks toward a richer, slower time. Diners enter the old train platform, now enclosed, where strings of lights hang above and rugs below dampen the sound. Sleek tile, custom Paris metro-inspired lighting and exposed brick accent upholstered banquettes.
Every seat here feels a little different. The enclosed platform is ringed with plants, dimly lit. In the main dining room, amber bottles catch the light above the bar while directly opposite, Joe Papach and his team work quietly and steadily in an open kitchen.
The upstairs, once offices, is now a quiet dining area full of thoughtful design touches, like wallpaper in the bathroom patterned with lemon halves.
The cuisine at Harvey House might be described as contemporary continental: upper Midwest with a strong French influence. The vibe is a little bit steakhouse (shrimp cocktail, rib eye, duck), a little bit locally grown (shishito peppers, wild rice) and a lot of subtle technique.
Intense attention to detail links florets of crème fraiche on salmon tartare to a quarter-inch-thin cap of toasted pumpernickel crowning a filet of walleye. It’s all finely tuned, layered, almost delicate.
All of this invites diners to pause. Pull apart the pigs-in-a-blanket riff, in which kielbasa with cheddar is smoked and stuffed inside a sweet brioche bun. Swipe it through grainy mustard — the combination is classic for a reason. Every part of it, smoky, sweet and spicy, makes sense.
Cold corn soup, velvety and summer-sweet, recalled something I read once about a Thomas Keller sorrel soup, described by Ruth Reichl as “the essence of green.” The corn soup at Harvey House rings the same bells, like the kitchen took corn and made it taste somehow more, purely, like itself.
There are places on the menu where technique is subtly visible, like the pop of green in the spätzle accompanying perfectly cooked walleye, or stuffed-and-breaded chicken cordon bleu with the bone still in, like a lamb lollipop or a state fair turkey leg. The latter looks like a party trick, and it’s cheesy, heavy and damn good. (When’s the last time you saw from-scratch cordon bleu on a menu?).
Sometimes it’s harder to trace where the magic happens. The “true eye of rib” was textbook medium thanks to the precision of sous vide. Leaves of spinach, as garnish, appeared cut out with a scalloped-edge punch.
But the beauty of the bordelaise, a wine-enriched French sauce, was more ephemeral. Served with luscious, yellow pureed potatoes piped in a squiggle and slender, tender carrots, this was Restaurant Cooking.
Consistently, the technique was about more than flash. A “baked” potato looked an awful lot like my favorite method for fingerlings at home: first boiled, then smashed and fried, so all the lovely crags get good and crunchy. Corn chips in the style of chicharrones crackled, then nearly dissolved in the corn soup. Every element of a summer squash entrée had a different texture, a thoughtful balance of function and form.
Detail oriented
At just a few months old, The Harvey House hits a series of home runs right at the top. Missteps are minor, if telling.
The relish tray — the $18 relish tray — is one. Despite a cloud of ranch-flavored dip in the middle, despite the dreamy, creamy deviled egg that challenges Heritage’s deviled dominance, if you call it a “relish tray” I’d rather have pickled vegetables for $5 (or, you know, free?). It’s a supper club staple that even with the addition of smoked sturgeon doesn’t translate here. It lends an air of pretension Harvey House likely doesn’t want — sort of like a truffled mac and cheese special for $49.
Another side step was a seasonal salad with late summer heirloom tomatoes and pole beans. Watch the kitchen work for a few minutes, and you’ll see plates that look as identical as giclee prints. Heirlooms resist that consistency. Here the tomato seemed cold and buried, practically disintegrating at the bottom of the plate.
There’s so much more Harvey House gets right, though. Cocktails, from a Prohibition-era boulevardier (rye, vermouth, Campari) to lightly sweet, low-octane Hotel Washington punch (rum, citrus, cherry) are built with the restaurant’s signature attention to detail.
Hunt around on the wine list to find gems like the Mamete Prevostini Botonero nebbiolo, a fresh, dry wine with lots of red fruit that went equally well with walleye and beef. By the glass are a simple and tasty gruner veltliner, a very good Santa Barbara chardonnay, and a tasty Rhone red blend, all food-friendly.
Every lager and IPA is Wisconsin-made, from Hinterland to Young Blood. Even the nonalcoholic cocktails are thoughtful, made with cucumber and ginger beer and intention.
As the restaurant gets onto its feet, there’s a level of concentration present in the rooms at Harvey House that feels tight. It’s like a collective holding of breath, a palpable watchfulness. Given the scope of this project, the years that went into its creation and the clear skill and ambition in the kitchen, this makes sense. It feels like it’s stretching out.
I don’t know what Harvey House will feel like in three months or six months or a year. Maybe it will start to feel like a supper club. Maybe it will just feel more like its unique self. But I feel sure that, with this level of care and attention, we’re in capable hands.
