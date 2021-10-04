Restaurant review: Dine in the depot at superb Harvey House

Sometimes it’s harder to trace where the magic happens. The “true eye of rib” was textbook medium thanks to the precision of sous vide. Leaves of spinach, as garnish, appeared cut out with a scalloped-edge punch.

But the beauty of the bordelaise, a wine-enriched French sauce, was more ephemeral. Served with luscious, yellow pureed potatoes piped in a squiggle and slender, tender carrots, this was Restaurant Cooking.

Consistently, the technique was about more than flash. A “baked” potato looked an awful lot like my favorite method for fingerlings at home: first boiled, then smashed and fried, so all the lovely crags get good and crunchy. Corn chips in the style of chicharrones crackled, then nearly dissolved in the corn soup. Every element of a summer squash entrée had a different texture, a thoughtful balance of function and form.

Detail oriented

At just a few months old, The Harvey House hits a series of home runs right at the top. Missteps are minor, if telling.