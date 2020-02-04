Restaurant review: Buck & Honey's new tavern has flair but lacks follow-through

As for the food, the most generous read is that Buck & Honey’s brings a small town vibe closer to Madison’s city center. Millan’s menu hops from pizza to tacos to jambalaya to lasagna and steaks, with smaller plates of chicken alfredo for boomers and quinoa — for millennials, presumably.

Up at the bar, staff are casual and friendly. That smoked Manhattan is good and strong. The portions are so big, you’ll have enough for two meals at least.

The more cynical read is that this menu is dated, like a template for a generic rural tavern with a couple of calculated flourishes as a distraction. Think Applebee’s in Vegas, with cheese curds and Wisconsin fish fry as the opening act.

Plate after plate, the cooking at Buck & Honey’s was inconsistent. We got a nice rare filet mignon ($32/six ounces) but rubbery shrimp and bone-dry pork chops ($28). Some veggies were fine. Some were undercooked. Even lettuce needed a 15-second spin-dry.

Beyond that, many dishes were either drenched in butter or incredibly sweet. There was sugar on sweet potato fries. A harvest salmon Cobb salad ($16 at dinner) layered sweet (sugared apples) on sweet (sweetened dried cranberries) on sweet (poppyseed dressing). That bacon we talked about before? All of it was candied, dripping with maple syrup and brown sugar.