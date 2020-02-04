Restaurant review: Buck & Honey's new tavern has flair but lacks follow-through

Every restaurant dinner contains a little theater. There’s the presentation of the menu/playbill, the scripted speech, the pacing of scene to scene, course to course.
Theater and restaurants have similar challenges, too. You don’t want people to think too much about what’s going on behind the curtain. Nobody wants flash upfront and a letdown in the pan.
Buck & Honey’s in Monona, a new location of the beloved Sun Prairie tavern open since July 2019, strikes a dramatic tone from the minute diners walk through the door. Behind the bar, a wintry display of birch branches and ruby red cardinals reflects in infinity mirrors, creating a forest of illusion.
A barrel-aged Manhattan ($14) smokes in front of you, served in a wood-framed glass box that fills with fog like one of Job’s magic tricks on “Arrested Development.” It’s like a cocktail and a campfire all in one.
Even the bacon ($14/four pieces) performs a high-wire act. Four thick slices of cured, sugary pork hang from a heavily reinforced clothesline like a string of fresh caught trout. This contraption — $150 to take one home! — is served with scissors, so you can snip off sticky pieces of bacon without getting toddler hands.
“I invented that,” said Tom Anderson, who owns both Buck & Honeys and runs them with his sister, Aimee Anderson, and executive chef Sam Millan. “I’m working on a patent for that thing.”
A few examples of “bacon clotheslines” exist, mostly on Etsy, but none of them were substantial enough for Anderson’s taste. (“I was like, no, we can do better.”) He met with a guy at a custom metal fabricator in Sun Prairie and they cranked out 30 of them.
“It’s seven-gauge steel,” Anderson said. “They’re very expensive to build. A guy in Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget was interested ... we might sell them down the road.”
Anderson and his team have poured significant resources into this slick new production located in The Current, one of several luxury apartment buildings to spring up in and around Madison. Next to a Forage Kitchen, a cigar bar called the Tasting Room and True Coffee Roasters, Buck & Honey’s extends over 11,000 square feet, with a banquet room, 23 boat slips and a 30-foot fire feature on the patio.
As for the food, the most generous read is that Buck & Honey’s brings a small town vibe closer to Madison’s city center. Millan’s menu hops from pizza to tacos to jambalaya to lasagna and steaks, with smaller plates of chicken alfredo for boomers and quinoa — for millennials, presumably.
Up at the bar, staff are casual and friendly. That smoked Manhattan is good and strong. The portions are so big, you’ll have enough for two meals at least.
The more cynical read is that this menu is dated, like a template for a generic rural tavern with a couple of calculated flourishes as a distraction. Think Applebee’s in Vegas, with cheese curds and Wisconsin fish fry as the opening act.
Plate after plate, the cooking at Buck & Honey’s was inconsistent. We got a nice rare filet mignon ($32/six ounces) but rubbery shrimp and bone-dry pork chops ($28). Some veggies were fine. Some were undercooked. Even lettuce needed a 15-second spin-dry.
Beyond that, many dishes were either drenched in butter or incredibly sweet. There was sugar on sweet potato fries. A harvest salmon Cobb salad ($16 at dinner) layered sweet (sugared apples) on sweet (sweetened dried cranberries) on sweet (poppyseed dressing). That bacon we talked about before? All of it was candied, dripping with maple syrup and brown sugar.
When sugar stepped offstage, butter stepped on. A grayish bowl of beef stroganoff ($18) seemed to weigh as much as a kettlebell, a heaviness that transferred to the stomach after a couple bites. Pan-fried tilapia ($21) was drowned, not “drizzled,” with butter sauce. On springy, tiny Firecracker Shrimp ($12), the dominant note was mayonnaise, as though someone added Sriracha with an eyedropper.
Buck & Honey’s wants what a lot of restaurants do, which is to appeal to people for both special occasions and weeknight dining. To that end, a lot of dishes are less expensive at lunch. The Sr. Spanky’s Meatloaf on a three-item “60-plus menu” costs $9 mid-day and $14 at night, veal glaze and garlic mashed potatoes included. Specialty pizzas, like the “Wisco” with mac and cheese, run $12 at lunch and $14 at dinner for the same 12-inch pie.
Mild Thai lettuce wraps ($13) were, despite their stickiness, a decent and generously portioned appetizer. Balsamic-glazed bacon-wrapped dates ($10) worked as well here as they do on any buffet. A side of brussels sprouts ($4) was pretty solid. Lots of cheese, so you know.
In a move that is frankly infantilizing to any person on a diet, Buck & Honey’s puts lighter fare in a corner on a “Life Balance Dinner Menu.” The tortillas here are whole wheat, the salmon “keto friendly.”
That menu also has calorie counts. Black bean chips and “eggamole,” guacamole with chopped hard-boiled eggs, will set you back $7, 213 calories, 12 grams of fat and 22 grams of carbs. I’d be more interested in a count on that stroganoff.
It’s hard to make “health” food taste as good as dishes with all the flavor-boosting cheats in play. I don’t trust Buck & Honey’s to do it. Even the cheese curds ($7) weren’t very good, despite their Sassy Cow pedigree.
A martini ($9-$11) at Buck & Honey’s might contain peanut butter whiskey, raspberry liqueur, Rumchata or Frangelico, so that’s the equivalent of the supper club ice cream drink right there. They might be more successful than a fudge brownie ($6), sporting the molten center and gungy edges of microwaved cake, or a one-note sugary crème brulee ($7).
All this is a shame, because the vibe of this place is appealing. Buck & Honey’s hosts live music on some nights, which makes a weeknight meal feel special. The design of the space is lovely, and the bar is comfortable for drinking an oversized “I’ll have what I’m having” dirty martini ($11) or a Fantasy Factory on draft ($5.75).
Buck & Honey’s seems to be succeeding with its new neighbors, even while the boat slips are out of commission. Steaks and wine sell more in Monona than in Sun Prairie, Anderson said, and they’ve been growing the events and catering business.
If you’re in the market for hanging bacon and a cocktail spectacle, smoke ’em if you got ’em. And hey, how often can one person at the table get meatloaf while someone else orders a filet mignon?
For me, this restaurant is like a stage production of “The Wizard of Oz.” It’s a product of another time. It has fun special effects and familiar characters. People love it! But I do not need to see it again.