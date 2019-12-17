Restaurant review: Ancho & Agave lands in Middleton with tacos & margaritas

The chicken asada taco ($3.50) earned bronze, perhaps because it had a lot of the same ingredients as the rajas poblanas — poblano pepper and charred sweet corn on juicy slow-cooked chicken. Pork al pastor ($3.50) had a little smoke and assertive spice, like good barbecue, and a smoky morita salsa we added as a side ($3) when we came back for brunch.

Cabbage slaw with pickled mustard seeds lifted a heavy taco with battered avocado ($4). Fried avocado is kind of like fair food in that it mostly tastes like batter, but I’m never really mad at it.

In the middle of the pack, a sweet potato taco ($3.50) with a half dozen ingredients was oddly one note — sweet. Chorizo ($3.50) tasted like the prepacked chorizo at the grocery. But I like chorizo, so it was fine.

Braised beef in fatty barbacoa ($4), coupled with melted cheese and tomatoes, made me think, weirdly, of Burgritos (RIP). The beef wasn’t ground, but otherwise it tasted like they deconstructed a burger and turned it into a taco.

The greasy gringo taco ($3.50) needed to go further toward School Cafeteria Lunch. It had that seasoning-blend-from-a-packet on the ground beef and shredded lettuce for crunch. But it needed to be in a hard shell, with shredded cheese instead of sauce and chopped tomatoes instead of yesterday’s ice cold pico de gallo.