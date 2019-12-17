Restaurant review: Ancho & Agave lands in Middleton with tacos & margaritas

Ancho & Agave, a new Mexican fusion concept in Middleton, has the ambiance of a renovated airplane hangar. Last week, dinner arrived at our table like a jumbo jet coming in for a landing.
We pushed tortilla chips to the side, shoved away the salsa and clutched our margaritas close. The kitchen makes 14 tacos from pork al pastor to battered avocado, and my friend and I had ambitiously ordered every single one of them.
Every concept needs proof. If we were going to find it at Ancho & Agave, the truth would be in the tacos.
To call a restaurant a “concept” implies replication. Last spring, Ancho & Agave sprung fully formed out of Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, a chain based in Bloomington, Illinois. Founded in 1998, Biaggi’s now serves chicken parmesan and four-cheese ravioli at 19 locations in nine states.
Biaggi’s CEO Todd Hovenden used to be an executive at Taco Bell. He told the Bloomington, Illinois newspaper the Pantagraph in 2018 that his team was ready to “focus on a different market and create a new concept,” which he expects to spread around the Midwest just like Biaggi’s did.
The first Ancho & Agave, named for dried poblano chili pepper and the base ingredient in tequila, opened in Bloomington in May. Wisconsin’s location opened right before Halloween in Greenway Station, next to the Middleton Biaggi’s.
Tacos take up nearly a third of Ancho & Agave’s lengthy menu, with the expected variations. There’s a very traditional Americanized “gringo” taco and a gringo burrito ($13.75). Mango chili chutney gets in with an appetizer of coconut shrimp ($8.75) and a “shrimp Acapulco” taco. The same barbacoa beef with tomato crema comes in both a taco and a double-wide quesadilla ($16.50).
Ancho uses ingredient cost to price tacos as either “street” ($3.50) or “avenue” ($4). A zig zag of metal propped on a wooden board holds each taco upright, like file folders. Such taco holders, the internet tells me, discourage the use of knife and fork, no matter how overstuffed the tortilla may be.
To start with the best — arguably the best taco among these dozen-plus was vegetarian. The rajas poblanas ($3.50) was overloaded with good things. Cauliflower made a starchy, filling base, with portabella for a “meaty” component, smoky peppers for a little heat and acidity, and charred sweet corn. A-plus for thought and construction. If I could get one taco at Ancho & Agave, it would be this one.
Another favorite was a “Nashville hot” fried chicken taco ($4). The capsaicin levels were more medium chili powder than fiery cayenne, but julienned pickled carrots and juicy golden raisins on golden fried chicken were a great contrast. That name, though, has got to go — Nashville hot chicken is a very spicy Southern food and this is a Midwestern level of heat.
The chicken asada taco ($3.50) earned bronze, perhaps because it had a lot of the same ingredients as the rajas poblanas — poblano pepper and charred sweet corn on juicy slow-cooked chicken. Pork al pastor ($3.50) had a little smoke and assertive spice, like good barbecue, and a smoky morita salsa we added as a side ($3) when we came back for brunch.
Cabbage slaw with pickled mustard seeds lifted a heavy taco with battered avocado ($4). Fried avocado is kind of like fair food in that it mostly tastes like batter, but I’m never really mad at it.
In the middle of the pack, a sweet potato taco ($3.50) with a half dozen ingredients was oddly one note — sweet. Chorizo ($3.50) tasted like the prepacked chorizo at the grocery. But I like chorizo, so it was fine.
Braised beef in fatty barbacoa ($4), coupled with melted cheese and tomatoes, made me think, weirdly, of Burgritos (RIP). The beef wasn’t ground, but otherwise it tasted like they deconstructed a burger and turned it into a taco.
The greasy gringo taco ($3.50) needed to go further toward School Cafeteria Lunch. It had that seasoning-blend-from-a-packet on the ground beef and shredded lettuce for crunch. But it needed to be in a hard shell, with shredded cheese instead of sauce and chopped tomatoes instead of yesterday’s ice cold pico de gallo.
Bringing up the rear was a sad, gummy rendition of carnitas ($3.50) and chewy steak asada ($4) on which the only notable thing was avocado serrano salsa. Mango chili chutney dominated a shrimp taco ($4). At least it was better than the Baja fish ($4), where the mealy texture on grilled fish went past unappetizing.
Texture was also at issue in a Caribbean-style smoked pork belly taco with plantains ($4). Belly has a lot of fat and is usually pretty soft, but this was chewy and tough. It made me sad.
Ancho & Agave has a couple of other strengths. One was the guacamole ($7 for the classic) and unusually good fried tortilla chips. The chips were thick style, almost like pita wedges, fried dark brown and perfectly salted.
The guac was quite cold — this is not a tableside molcajete kind of place — but topping it with little cubes of crunchy jicama and pomegranate arils ($7.75) or sweet corn and queso fresco ($7.25) made it better. With a signature margarita ($6 from 4-6 p.m. weekdays) this would all make for a solid happy hour.
Too many non-taco dishes at Ancho & Agave were on the spectrum between “Meh” and “No, thank you.” I love a tomatillo sauce, but that dish of enchiladas ($14.25) involved dry smoked chicken and sludgy wet rice. “Esquites,” the ubiquitous Mexican-style corn ($6), tasted like creamed corn with a spritz of lime. Kids will probably be into them.
An enormous shrimp quesadilla ($14.25) was packed full so of cheese and oil, it left a slick on the plate, like on the bottom of a pizza box. Peppers and onions in fajitas ($15.75-$18.25) could have been pulled right off the sizzle platter and put on top of an Italian-style sausage.
I’ll admit to a weird fascination with the carnitas burrito ($13.75). The pork itself, as mentioned, was not terribly good. But the rest of it — a Thai-like red chili coconut sauce, sweet sections of fried plantain — had a savory/sweet balance that worked.
Among the drinks, do try the Rose of Ancho ($7.50), a bourbon/tequila cocktail with hibiscus and lemon. Get a cinnamon-sprinkled horchata ($4) if you feel like drinking a Christmas cookie, in a good way.
Flavored margaritas, like a pleasantly tart grapefruit ($9.25) and a prickly pear ($8.50) the color of pink lemonade, were plenty sweet and more fruit- than alcohol-forward. These go down easy.
That said, don’t upgrade the margarita. Adding Grand Marnier to make the signature ($8) a “Cadillac” ($11) threw everything off. Red wine sangria ($7.50) tasted like cold cheap merlot. A “cucumber mint” agua fresca ($4) could have gone straight into a hummingbird feeder. It was sugar water.
I don’t know how many diners want dessert after a mango margarita and burrito the size of a puppy, but Ancho & Agave does have a short sweets menu Churros here ($6.25), puffy sugar-coated logs fried dark as chicken wings, were divine dunked in melted chocolate and salted caramel. Get those instead of chocolate meringue cookies ($7.25), which were so hard our steak knives couldn’t penetrate them.
Ancho & Agave didn’t invent the fast casual Mex-fusion wheel. So far, it lags behind its direct competitors. The tacos are better at BelAir Cantina downtown. The vibe and variety is better at bartaco in Hilldale (though the churros are not). The margaritas are a lot better at Eldorado Grill and Canteen.
This concept may still more proving before its Midwestern rise can begin.