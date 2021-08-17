Register to make Southern-style cabbage stew with Madison chef Patience Clark

Join us for the September edition of Cooking with the Cap Times! At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, food editor Lindsay Christians be making Southern-style cabbage stew with chef Patience Clark of Palate Pleasures.
Born and raised in Madison, Clark learned to cook from her great grandmother Louise Dunlap, 98, who grew up in the South. From her, she learned Southern style dishes and how to use spices. From an aunt, Clark got a treasure trove of historic family recipes, and she's been working on a cookbook.
Clark is a personal chef and caterer who specializes in historical and traditional comfort dishes from around the world. She has been cooking for about seven years, attended culinary school at Madison College, and founded Palate Pleasures five years ago, citing the late chef Rod Ladson at Bonefish Grill as inspiration.
Since launching her business, she's become known for her Sunday dinners, featuring dishes like birria tacos, jerk rib tips, fried chicken with mac and cheese, and seafood gumbo.
Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the stew recipe a week in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s, which is one of the event’s sponsors. Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.
See you there!