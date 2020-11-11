RED expands, Tory Miller looks South, Square Wine moves

“I’m trying to maintain as many jobs as possible,” Zhykharevich said. “With the courtyard closing up my employees will lose shifts. Why don’t I turn them into drivers? Communication is better that way.”

Meat and three

Nearby at the Spanish-themed Estrellon at 313 W. Johnson St., Madison restaurateur Tory Miller is also looking toward winter sustainability. All three of Deja Food Group’s restaurants, which include Graze and L’Etoile, are currently open for takeout and delivery only.

In December, Miller plans to launch his latest concept, Miller Family Meat & Three, inspired by Southern lunch counters. It will come in addition to Estrellon, in the bar space.

Miller Family Meat & Three made its first Instagram post on Nov. 9 and already has nearly 900 followers.

“Everything is going to be pick your meat and three sides for $22,” said Miller. “Literally you get a chicken leg and thigh, mashed potatoes and gravy, grits and collard greens and it’s a box of food that’s your meal.”