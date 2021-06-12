Raising Cane's chicken fingers have a grip on Madison

When I was a kid, I went through a phase where all I would eat was hot dogs. It got so bad that my exasperated mom used to make me hot dogs for breakfast, just so I’d have something in my stomach when I went to school.

Many parents know this situation only too well, when an excessively picky eater only wants the same thing all the time. Raising Cane’s is like if one of those kids got the chance to open their own restaurant.

That kid likes one thing: chicken fingers. The menu at the fast food spot, which opened its first Madison location on State Street this week to much fanfare, features chicken fingers and lots of them. Diners also get a choice of sauce, as long as they choose the one kind of sauce Raising Cane’s offers.

It seems like the Louisiana-based chain took Jack Palance’s advice in “City Slickers” to heart, that the secret to life is “One thing. Just one thing. You do that and everything else don’t mean (expletive).” The concept has certainly worked for Raising Cane's, which now has over 570 locations nationwide. Its simple, take-out friendly menu likely was a benefit during a year of quarantine.