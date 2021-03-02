Quimbaya Coffee captures the aromas of a Colombian childhood

Alex Lozano grew up in Barranquilla, a tropical district to the north of Colombia famous for its ports that ship coffee to the world. His earliest memories are permeated by the rich aroma of Colombian coffee, the smell greeting him at dawn each day when his grandmother would start the process of making a fresh batch.
“That smell, I was basically born with it,” Lozano said.
After he moved to Wisconsin, Lozano discovered that the coffee he had grown up with was more difficult to find. It wasn’t just the product that Lozano missed, though. He felt the insight into the lives and conditions of coffee farmers wasn’t being passed on to customers. The stories behind the coffee motivated Lozano as much as the product itself.
In 2018, with just the outline of an idea in his head, Lozano reached out to a family friend from Quindío, a small state west of Bogota that is home to some of the country’s most famous coffee plantations. His family has worked in the coffee industry for three generations.
“I grew up hearing a lot about coffee because of him and his family,” Lozano said.
Lozano began fleshing out his project, learning the ins and outs of running a business. He watched hours of YouTube videos about designing logos, packaging and a website.
After two busy years of planning, in late 2019 he launched Quimbaya Coffee, named for the civilization that once flourished in modern day Quindío. Quimbaya specializes in single-origin Arabica coffee sourced sustainably from micro-lots in Colombia.
The coffee is roasted in Colombia as well before being shipped to the U.S. Operating from an e-commerce platform, Quimbaya currently sells light and dark roast coffee ranging from a single serving size ($1.99) to 5 pounds of beans ($74.99).
'Living on coffee'
A year after its launch, Lozano still runs Quimbaya as a one-man show. He sources the beans and manages the company’s social media accounts. He even makes deliveries around his two other jobs at a car dealership and as a real estate agent. Lozano views social media and the connections that he is able to make with customers during deliveries as two key ways that he can educate his customers on the stories behind coffee.
“I take my time explaining what the process is and what makes Quimbaya a unique coffee that you don’t find in regular stores,” Lozano said. “You’re not only buying a coffee here, you’re helping a lot of families that are living on coffee.”
That, he says, is the greater meaning of something like Quimbaya: The ability to preserve these families’ histories and to pass them on to those who drink their coffee.
With COVID-19, those stories have changed quite a bit. Companies around the world that once invested in roasteries in Colombia have had to shut down, leading to mass unemployment within the coffee industry. Other roasteries had to acclimate to working with a more irregular schedule due to quarantine and shutdown measures.
“It was a really hard year for a lot of Colombian families that live off of coffee production,” Lozano said.
For Quimbaya, too, the pandemic brought its fair share of obstacles. Coffee shipments that once arrived to Lozano quickly and steadily have become slower and less predictable. His hopes of opening a physical location one day, where people can gather and be immersed in the story of coffee, have been put on hold due to the pandemic as well.
“Everything is so uncertain right now that a lot of coffee shops have had to shut down,” Lozano said. “I don’t know if it would be the right time to do something like that. When things start getting back into normality again it’ll be something to explore, definitely.”
Until then, Lozano is happy with Quimbaya’s growth and resilience — something he credits to the help of his suppliers in Colombia and his support system in Dane County.
“We’re here!” he said. “We’re surviving and we’ll continue supporting those families that are living off of coffee.”