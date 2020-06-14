Q&A: New owners of Edible Madison take stock

Pasture and Plenty founder Christy McKenzie calls herself a “detail-oriented food lover.” When she heard about an opportunity to take over the food magazine Edible Madison, she was intrigued.
But she knew she couldn’t do it alone.
Earlier this year, McKenzie and Cricket Redman, founder and owner at Cricket Design Works, took over southwest/ south central Wisconsin’s “Edible community.” Edible Madison is among 80-plus such publications around the country. Wisconsin is also home to Edible Door and Edible Milwaukee.
Jamie Lamonde, director of marketing for Wonderstate Coffee (formerly Kickapoo) in Viroqua, launched the brand in the Driftless area and ran it as publisher for the past decade.
McKenzie and Redman are currently at work on the tenth anniversary issue of Edible Madison, set to be released the first week of July. They’re developing a new distribution and subscription model, including home delivery. They plan to shift to every-other-month publication (instead of quarterly), start a book club and increase their focus on diverse voices.
The two spoke with the Cap Times recently over video chat.
Cap Times: What made you interested in taking over the Edible Madison brand?
Christy McKenzie: It came out of the business work I was doing (at Pasture and Plenty), wanting to enrich and promote producers in our local foodshed. I see Edible as a critical component of that.
We really need a platform, whether digital or print, that is sharing the stories of what’s happening on our community, challenging our community to think in new ways. It’s providing the space to explore more deeply than Isthmus or the Cap Times or Madison Magazine might be able to do. It’s something that allows us to go deep as a community.
In the network of Edible communities, there’s this great benefit of hearing how different communities approach different topics. What are home cooks and readers connecting with in Boston, in the landscape of a pandemic, around Edible Boston? We learn what’s happening in Austin or Seattle, like DIY and high quality local takeout. We get a sense of the trends bubbling in different communities.
Cricket Redman: There’s this network of quality, of the publication, the paper, the website platform. We did have a conversation — wouldn’t it be great to do something more independent? But that would be closing a chapter on this bigger opportunity. The network and support from other organizations has been really rich and helpful.
Historically there’s been a focus on the Driftless area in the magazine. Given that you’re both based here, do you anticipate shifting content more toward Madison?
Redman: We’re committed to representing the whole region. We’re intentionally staying connected to the Driftless and are expanding our region by two counties, Monroe County and La Crosse.
How might Edible Madison’s content and contributors change under your leadership?
McKenzie: We are intentionally looking to find a balance of urban and rural voices, exploring the different communities in our foodshed to identify the influencers and community organizers. That means diversifying the community we’re paying attention to in our social media. It means diversifying the community we’re connected to in our business and social networks.
We’re working on a Friends of Edible project, to bring together a new concept of an editorial board, to make sure we’re not too channel-focused or Madison-focused, to challenge the voices that get shared in the publication.
Edible has always been an advertising supported publication, but never an advertising driven publication. There’s a careful wall. The credibility of journalism we share is dependent on those things being separate.
What are the biggest challenges you’re facing?
Redman: There’s a ton of uncertainty. That’s the big challenge for everyone right now. We’re hoping to go retro with a subscription model and home delivery. It seems backwards, but this is a time of being upside down.
And it is a time of nostalgia as well, with people going back into their gardens. There is a desire, in our screen-based world, to hold things in your hand. This is a beautifully produced magazine, in content and physical form.
McKenzie: Being advertiser supported, we need advertisers who are willing to plan far enough ahead. As a food business owner, the last four months have been about a willingness to change, question how we do things, deep research. There’s an enormous amount of uncertainty, faith and white knuckle management.
We’re navigating challenging times for traditional advertisers. We have a community supported advertising project, “buy an ad, share an ad,” to sponsor a business that means something to them, who can’t support their own advertising right now.
How are you addressing issues of equity and inclusion on your staff and in the pages of the magazine?
Redman: We were thinking about diversity before we took the magazine on, and we’re thinking about diversity now differently.
McKenzie: We wanted to make sure we were including diverse voices in who is writing and what we’re writing about. That’s geographically, culturally. It’s important that we show and share the full story of our food system. We’re questioning with each editorial plan — how do we bring in writer voices from diverse communities in the greater Madison area? How do we build that network?
It takes intentional work to make sure we find the writers here in our community who can write from different perspectives. We want to be intentional about how we make that change within the organization.
