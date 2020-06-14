Q&A: New owners of Edible Madison take stock

The two spoke with the Cap Times recently over video chat.

Cap Times: What made you interested in taking over the Edible Madison brand?

Christy McKenzie: It came out of the business work I was doing (at Pasture and Plenty), wanting to enrich and promote producers in our local foodshed. I see Edible as a critical component of that.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We really need a platform, whether digital or print, that is sharing the stories of what’s happening on our community, challenging our community to think in new ways. It’s providing the space to explore more deeply than Isthmus or the Cap Times or Madison Magazine might be able to do. It’s something that allows us to go deep as a community.

In the network of Edible communities, there’s this great benefit of hearing how different communities approach different topics. What are home cooks and readers connecting with in Boston, in the landscape of a pandemic, around Edible Boston? We learn what’s happening in Austin or Seattle, like DIY and high quality local takeout. We get a sense of the trends bubbling in different communities.