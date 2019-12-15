Q&A: Hey, parents? Jennifer Gaddis wants you to put away the PB&J

Sometimes things just take time, for kids to become used to new recipes. After the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act (of 2010), there were reports of kids chucking trays in the trash. Part of it was “You can’t tell me what to do.” Part of it was national manufacturers saying, “How do we make something taste good without more salt?”

Some high schoolers were more reactionary. But for kids who were acculturated into a lower sodium, fruit and vegetable rich environment, it became their normal. Taste education through literal repetition in the cafeteria is something we have to recognize. You’re not always going to have the same group of students in front of you.

There’s a lot of resistance to change around school lunch. Why do you think that is?

It’s easier to say we’re just going to serve the same meals, nothing that challenges kids’ palates. Or we can say no, we want to use the school lunch program to transition tastes in ways we know we need to.

You have to understand the group that you’re serving and involve them in talking about what your goals are. Make them feel like they’re part of the process. If things don’t work out once, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ever try it again.

