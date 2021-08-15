Q&A: Carmell 'Melly Mell' Jackson connects with comfort food

Fried chicken, mac and cheese. If someone else orders fried chicken and mac and cheese, I’m going to scream. (Laughs) That’s what the police ordered last week, too. At the Taste (of Madison), we’ll have the fryers right there.

What advice would you give someone who wants to start their own catering company?

They should make sure they know what they are getting. You need to come in and experience working with someone. Get to know the ins and outs; sit with someone who tells you want to do.

I didn’t have that. I had to learn on my own.

Who else in Madison is making food you’re excited about?

Sista’s Chicken and Fish. If you look around at soul food, African American people, they have a few, in-between places. Marie’s Soul Food, I was really happy about that.

I love the Latino restaurants. My name is Carmell but it should have been Carmelita. My grandma cooked in a Mexican restaurant, so we have her recipes. We all love Mexican food.

There are people in the Public Market program I went through ... we’ve been waiting two and a half years for that to get started. It would add so much culture and urban life to the city.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.