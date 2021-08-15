Q&A: Carmell 'Melly Mell' Jackson connects with comfort food

Next month, Carmell Jackson will realize a professional dream.
“Taste of Madison is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Jackson, who opened her café, Melly Mell’s, in 2010. Five years later, she turned it into a catering company.
Melly Mell’s Soul Food was among the first five vendors approved for the forthcoming Madison Public Market. In the meantime, Jackson has been happy to participate in things like Black Restaurant Week, which concludes Sunday, Aug. 15, with a Food Tasting Jamboree from 2-5 p.m. at FEED Kitchens. Taste of Madison, held this year at Breese Stevens Field, is set for Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5. (Each ticketed time slot will have a capacity cap.)
At each event, diners are likely to see Jackson herself behind chafing trays of kale and onions, mac and cheese, and crispy fried chicken. Jackson, 61, has strong ownership of her business. As she says, “when it comes down to it, it’s the Melly Mell’s name out there.”
“I’m real particular about getting people’s orders right,” she added.
The pandemic meant an unpredictable year for caterers like Jackson. As COVID-19 numbers waned, weddings and graduations returned. But recently, Jackson has begun to see events cancel due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
“Today I got an order canceled because the pandemic is picking up again,” she said. “You just don’t know. I have been fortunate to keep going. During a pandemic, people still want to eat.”
Jackson spoke with the Cap Times about the origins of her food, the challenges of running her business and what she misses (and doesn’t) about having a sit-down place.
How did you start cooking?
My dad was a cook in the Air Force and cooked for the university. That’s where I learned to cook volume. My mom was a home cook. She’d make cake and bread and big dinners with greens. She wasn’t from the South, but she did a lot of Southern cooking. I would watch her all the time, and we started experimenting with cooking ourselves.
Were there memorable early successes?
In my 20s, me and my girlfriends would experiment with peach cobbler — getting the timing right, so the bottom crust was not gooey. You had to get the cobbler done with enough sugar and seasoning.
I still haven’t perfected my mom’s corn bread, but I created my own. And I make my dad’s gravy. His gravy was the best gravy ever. You start with a roux and get the lumps out, and you use juices from the chicken or turkey you baked. It’s a challenge. It took me a lot to perfect it. I don’t let anyone else do it.
Why did you start Melly Mell’s?
My father wanted a barbecue place. He was a retired serviceman, and he was getting older. I had stopped working at the school district and I was dabbling in dinners, delivering to little places like barber shops. I decided to go ahead and start the process of getting him a little place, a little café, that he could cook his barbecue in.
We ended up getting a place at the office building where my husband had an office. It was an incubator for small businesses off the Beltline, and we created a pop-up luncheon spot. The health department helped me make the downstairs into a restaurant for my dad, and we worked hard to get it open.
Then he got sick. He went into the hospital and never came out. He died two months before we opened.
What did you like best about having a brick and mortar restaurant?
I loved to have people come in and sit down. Talking with people, spending time with people, getting to know them. I’m a people person. I want people to feel at home. One person said, “I don’t know if I’m here for the food or the conversation.” That made me feel great.
It became something bigger than I thought. I had wanted something to remember my dad by — we would do Thursday barbecue for him. It was a family thing, all my family events and parties and holidays, all put into a restaurant to honor my dad and mother as well.
What were the biggest challenges?
Trying to keep it running. The biggest challenge is getting good help — there’s such a turnover with employees. And the bills. There was a lot I didn’t know going in. There’s gas and electric, the TV set up and the cable bill, the Coca Cola machine, that’s another bill. The lease.
I opened Melly Mell’s with no business loan. My grandmother died two weeks before my dad, and I got a little money from her. I was always putting money right back in the business.
You’ve had Melly Mell’s for 11 years now. How has it changed?
I love the catering side of it. We’re doing more volume. More people are calling, and I deliver more. We have to use more prepackaged things, to-go containers that are sealable instead of Styrofoam.
And food prices have gone up tremendously. Basic chicken is just outrageous right now. The prices of oils are going up. You want to raise your prices and people question you, but I can’t get the food at the cost I was getting it before.
I do a lot of thinking to keep the price still the same, or raise it just a little bit. You have to change your pieces of chicken, to boneless skinless thighs from wings. They’re actually really good. People want wings and legs, but I can’t find wings.
And trying to find people who can work with me. They have to be alert, able to take directions. I don’t want someone saying ‘I don’t know how to cut fruit.’ If I have to keep showing you, it breaks down prep time. Trying to get experienced people to come in and work is a challenge.
What are you best known for?
Fried chicken, mac and cheese. If someone else orders fried chicken and mac and cheese, I’m going to scream. (Laughs) That’s what the police ordered last week, too. At the Taste (of Madison), we’ll have the fryers right there.
What advice would you give someone who wants to start their own catering company?
They should make sure they know what they are getting. You need to come in and experience working with someone. Get to know the ins and outs; sit with someone who tells you want to do.
I didn’t have that. I had to learn on my own.
Who else in Madison is making food you’re excited about?
Sista’s Chicken and Fish. If you look around at soul food, African American people, they have a few, in-between places. Marie’s Soul Food, I was really happy about that.
I love the Latino restaurants. My name is Carmell but it should have been Carmelita. My grandma cooked in a Mexican restaurant, so we have her recipes. We all love Mexican food.
There are people in the Public Market program I went through ... we’ve been waiting two and a half years for that to get started. It would add so much culture and urban life to the city.
