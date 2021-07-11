Primal Cue fires up the summer with their smoking, old-school barbecue

It’s no easy task, wood, fire and smoke barbecuing a whole 125-pound hog for a catering event. Unlike traditional grilling, smoking barbecue takes patience, and a lot of fire man-handling.
“There's no charcoal assistance and there's no gas assistance, so if you want to smoke a brisket, it’s going to take 18 hours,” said Andrew Bajakian, owner of Primal Cue, a barbecue catering company based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. “Or if we're doing a 200-pound whole hog, we're smoking it for 24 hours. One of us is up during the whole time, stoking a fire, feeding the fire, maintaining the temps, making sure that the air drafts are correct so that the fire is getting enough air. We're making sure that the smokestacks are correct so that it's maintaining and controlling and keeping enough heat into the smoker itself, but allowing airflow to move fast enough to keep clean smoke coming through.”
Bajakian’s business partner and co-owner Brandon Bay added, “We get satisfaction out of it because we controlled the whole cook. To me, that's ideal. That’s the only way to barbecue.”
From first studying automotive diesel technology fresh out of high school, to joining the military and working on helicopters, Army veteran Bajakian has had, as he puts it, “many jobs, but none he ever really liked.” That is, until he got stationed in Savannah, Georgia and discovered the art of barbecue.
“A lot of people from the South are super friendly and I’d be out there with a grill and some guy comes stumbling along saying, ‘Let me show you what I know,’” said Bajakian. “Before that I’d bounced around all over Southern California and there we grill all year round, but not necessarily barbecue smoking. But once I moved to Savannah, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is way better than grilling.’ The flavor profiles are definitely different and the technique is way different.”
The difference between smoking and grilling barbecue is as simple as it sounds. Smoking involves wood, fire and smoke to cook the meat. No more, no less. Whereas grills use gas and charcoal.
“Charcoal won’t give you much flavor,” explained Bay, who has been smoking barbecue for over 40 years. “It is a heat source, but you're not smoking anything. Charcoal also has a lot of that oily creosote on it already and as you're lighting it and burning it, it's letting out more creosote, which can get on your product, which is what affects the flavor.”
Bajakian first got the idea to start his own barbecue business when he and his wife moved from the south up to Madison to be closer to family. Bajakian tried searching for the same barbeque he fell in love with in Savannah, but couldn’t find it. So, Bajakian used his GI Bill to go back to school, obtain a double degree in Culinary Arts and Small Business Entrepreneurship from Madison College, and start Primal Cue.
Bay was one of Bajakian’s culinary arts teachers, teaching courses in the Culinary Department of Madison College in Menu Development, Cost Control and Advance Skills in the Kitchen, and was immediately drawn to his student’s old-school barbeque business idea.
“I’ve loved barbecue ever since I was a little kid, so when Andrew and I met we became fast friends,” Bay said. He has worked in all aspects of the food industry for 35 years from busboy to bartender and owner to consultant, most recently working as the food service manager at Select Specialty Hospital. “I started barbecuing with my dad around age seven and, in 43 years of smoking, I've always had a firebox. I've never had an electrical unit. That’s how it was in my house. Either we cooked the meat on a smoker or we didn’t cook it at all.”
He added, “The funny thing is, I've always thought of doing barbecue and would even tell my students about it when I was teaching. My problem was, being in Madison, Wisconsin, people up here didn’t eat barbecue like down south. It just hadn't reached the rage stage yet. And I'd think, ‘Man, the north is missing out on a ton of stuff.’ But three years ago, we were on the cusp of it. And now it's everywhere.”
Some of that credit goes to Primal Cue, who had no trouble finding their demographic when they got started in 2019, offering a source of “prime” (pun intended) barbecue for those who couldn’t find that rich, smoky flavor anywhere else.
“When we first started, we were thinking, ‘Well, it's not Texas. People aren't really going to go for the beef product as much as pork products,’” said Bajakian. “But we were wrong. It totally flipped on us.”
Bay adds, “We had our first pop-up barbecue event in the parking lot of Beans 'n Cream Coffee House. We made all this pork and just one brisket thinking everybody was going to want pork. We sold out of brisket in 30 minutes and had a lot of pork leftover. So then we switched and went to brisket for the next event and it's just grown and grown.”
Bay and Bajakian have now been in business for about two and a half years, hosting their own pop-cup barbecue events and catering for weddings, business parties and more, smoking their beef, chicken and pork on a custom-designed rig, or large reverse sear smoker. Primal Cue has grown so much that they’ve ordered a second rig for the end of this month.
“We're just getting bigger catering events,” said Bajakian. “I think the largest one we had last year was around 100 people. This year, we're at 200 or 300.”
At one of their latest catering events, Bay and Bajakian smoked up a 125-pound hog from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. the next day. Using a bone saw, the hog was cut in half and laid flat on the smoker. Then they rubbed it down with yellow mustard and used their universal spice rub on the exposed flesh inside the hog cavity, injecting the prime muscles with apple cider vinegar. Once it was cooked, the hog was chopped up and served in sandwiches, with potato salad sides and Primal Cue’s made-from-scratch barbecue sauce.
The process can be tedious, but Bajakian says the consumer rewards are worth it.
“I think the perfect example of that was when we did catering for a wedding in Montello for a younger couple who met at Ribfest in Chicago,” said Bajakian. “We spent five, six hours on their ribs to make sure that it was perfect for this bride and groom and then we see the bride going for seconds and thirds on her wedding day. That's the best compliment.”
But on top of producing more flavorful meat, Primal Cue’s cooking methods also encourage a communal atmosphere. and a chance for Bajakian to teach others like those in Savannah taught him and for Bay to revisit his days as a culinary instructor.
“When we were cooking the hog, the owner came out and sat with us for a couple hours, watching and asking questions,” said Bay. “A lot of our secrets lie in our spice, but other than that, we're an open book. If you want to know anything about barbecue, we’ll tell you.”
Primal Cue’s “Communal Catering” menu is for groups of 25 or more, offering sandwich platters at $14.99 per person, one pound platter at $17.99 per person and two pound platter at $25.99 per person, each option including two or three sides and one or two sauces. There’s also the “Nomad,” designed as an al a carte drop-off and go catering menu for buying in bulk. Food will be fully prepared and delivered at temperature.
But Primal Cue is also hosting public pop-up events Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, September 12, both at the upper pavilion at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. In October, Primal Cue is also doing a unique pop-up, “The Taste of Primal Cue,” where they’ll offer all of their current proteins and current sides.
“I mean, what other job do you have that you get instant gratification from?” said Bay. “Where you go up to a table and know, right there on the spot, that you just made somebody completely happy.”