Plans still in flux for new Marquette Hotel cafe

For nearly three years, the Marquette Hotel has quietly welcomed visitors to its 11 rooms at 414 S. Baldwin St. This spring, owner James Montgomery hopes to welcome diners as well.
An 88-seat café run by cook and baker Chris Stephens is in the works, with initial plans to serve breakfast and lunch. Stephens is an alum of the recently shuttered Manna Café and Bakery on Madison’s north side and has worked in the kitchens at the Goodman Community Center.
The new café would have seating indoors as well as outside, in front of and behind the boutique hotel between Jenifer and Williamson streets. Montgomery’s sister, former Mermaid Café owner Lisa Jacobson, said she’s open to help but “the vision is his.”
“If everything goes right, we’ll be open next month,” Montgomery said.
The Marquette Hotel has a low-touch approach to hospitality. Guests can book directly online or through Airbnb, and are given a four-digit code they use to check in. There’s no front desk or lobby.
The café will be similar, Montgomery said. He’s thinking to use QR codes and online menus to streamline orders from diners’ tables to the lower level, where the kitchen is located. There’s a dumbwaiter for when service picks up, to move food quickly between floors. Staff pay will start at $12 and there will be no tipping, Montgomery said.
Otherwise, plans for the Marquette Hotel café are very much still in flux during the buildout. Montgomery anticipates opening at first around 6 a.m. and closing by mid-afternoon. Eventually he figures they’ll expand into dinner. He may apply for a liquor license then, perhaps just beer and wine.
As for the menu, Montgomery wants the café to serve pancakes, waffles and coffee. Other than that, “the people will guide us.”
“The customers will tell us what they want and we’ll just listen to them,” Montgomery said. “We’re very fluid here. We’re going to see what people like.”
Check for updates on the Marquette Hotel Facebook page.