Plans still in flux for new Marquette Hotel cafe

For nearly three years, the Marquette Hotel has quietly welcomed visitors to its 11 rooms at 414 S. Baldwin St. This spring, owner James Montgomery hopes to welcome diners as well.

An 88-seat café run by cook and baker Chris Stephens is in the works, with initial plans to serve breakfast and lunch. Stephens is an alum of the recently shuttered Manna Café and Bakery on Madison’s north side and has worked in the kitchens at the Goodman Community Center.

The new café would have seating indoors as well as outside, in front of and behind the boutique hotel between Jenifer and Williamson streets. Montgomery’s sister, former Mermaid Café owner Lisa Jacobson, said she’s open to help but “the vision is his.”

“If everything goes right, we’ll be open next month,” Montgomery said.

The Marquette Hotel has a low-touch approach to hospitality. Guests can book directly online or through Airbnb, and are given a four-digit code they use to check in. There’s no front desk or lobby.