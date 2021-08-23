Pizza in the schoolyard: Homecoming in Spring Green plants new roots

She and Beach have also talked about closing in November, when the baby is due, which would give them time for renovations.

“We haven’t decided exactly what we want to do, or how quickly we want to grow,” Spicer said. “The nice thing about what we’re doing now is we have no debt obligations. Our overhead expenses are really low.

“It takes away some of the stress of it, of having to meet your margins so perfectly and making ‘x’ every time you’re open. And it gives us the flexibility to pay staff really well.”

For now, Spicer is happy to have the support of her family. Her parents help with the kids and the restaurant alike. She’s grateful for collaborators like Rae Kuhse, a chef who also moved back to town during the pandemic and has been an essential part of the Homecoming team.

Spicer’s optimistic about the future. Whatever happens this winter, they’ll make it work, she said.

“There’s beauty in doing things within limitations,” Spicer said. “How can we be creative and make choices within limitations, and still do something awesome?”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.