Pizza in the schoolyard: Homecoming in Spring Green plants new roots

Every Friday, the team at Homecoming in Spring Green sets the menu for the weekend. Then, inevitably, the same thig happens.
“We run out of everything Friday night,” said Leah Spicer, co-owner. “And then we go to the farmers’ market, buy as much as we can, write a whole new menu on Saturday and somehow pull it off by 5 p.m.”
Homecoming is the latest occupant of the White School, a 144-year-old former schoolhouse on Lexington Street in artsy, rural Spring Green. Spicer and her partner, Kyle Beach, have taken over and expanded on regular pizza nights hosted for the last five years by Eric Ferguson, owner of the coffee, wine and retail shop Convivio nearby.
Pizza night at the White School “was a really wonderful community event,” Spicer said. As a bonus, several of those cooks, like chef Jerry Kohls, stayed on, which has made the transition easier.
Homecoming opened June 25. So far, its hours are very limited: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Diners order at a counter in front of an open kitchen, while cooks fire pizzas three at a time in a wood-fired oven stationed out back. Everyone buses their own tables, and when things get busy, the kitchen stops doing takeout.
If all the tables in the lush garden behind the schoolhouse are taken, you can settle in with a picnic blanket. Spicer and her team are happy to run food and wine out to you.
“It’s been hard to make sure everyone’s getting food at the proper time,” Spicer said. “Definitely in our plans is a pretty big kitchen project — putting in a hood and a gas range and a walk-in cooler downstairs, and also someday moving the pizza oven inside.”
Closer to home
Homecoming makes a standard lineup of pizzas, including margherita, pepperoni and veggie-centric specials. But beyond that, a recent Saturday night menu had flashes of sophistication.
Tinned sardines in tomato, served with crostini, pickles and beets, could have been lifted straight from a trendy restaurant in New Orleans. Fish sauce salted a cabbage salad, and smoked oysters complemented white beans. A specialty pizza featured maitake mushrooms and sweet corn. Everything surrounding a torn ball of burrata cheese, from vibrant beet coins to thin wedges of baby watermelon, looked fresh from the garden.
Even the wine list was quirky, including a fizzy, biodynamic rosé of pinot noir and a natural white from Italy with funky apple cider vibes.
This is a reflection of Spicer and Beach’s history. Spicer has “worked everything from catering to fine dining,” including a stint in Chicago learning baking and pastry at Floriole. Beach was the general manager at Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, North Caronlina, where the couple lived for most of the last decade.
They moved to Wisconsin last year, in part to be closer to Spicer’s family — she grew up in Clyde, and they’re living on her family’s farm. In December, Beach helped open Wonderstate Coffee's new cafe on the Capitol Square.
Spicer and Beach have a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old and a baby on the way in November. Beach’s commute started to feel quite long, and they began to look for something closer to home.
“We were looking for some kind of space to start a restaurant,” she said. With the White School, “things fell into place, and we decided to go for it.”
At Homecoming, Spicer and Beach pay front and back of house staff commensurate rates, starting at $15 an hour with tips split among everyone. As a former server, this feels good, Spicer said. It means even with less experienced teenage employees, “I feel like I can expect a lot from them.”
“I’m just hoping my sheer determination and charming personality and positive energy will be enough to bring people here to work at my restaurant,” she said, laughing. “I think that it is a powerful thing, to see the person who owns the restaurant washing dishes and mopping the floor, doing everything they would ask you to do.”
Spring Green has just a few restaurants: a single supper club, Arthur’s; a tavern called The Shed that mostly serves fried food; and the Spring Green General Store, which closes at 3 p.m. and serves only lunch on weekdays. Freddy Valentine’s closed in late 2020 and reopened on June 15 as Last Leaf Public House.
Spicer knows that people are hungry for more options. When she can hire more workers, she would like Homecoming to be open more days. She dreams of adding lunch hours and weekday breakfasts.
Homecoming could also meet American Players Theatre crowds more specifically. Spicer outlined an idea for a ticketed, pre-show dinner, perhaps from 4:30-6 p.m., that would sit down before Homecoming opened for regular dinner service.
“They can be in and out with plenty of time to get to the show,” Spicer said. She’d also like to set up limited quantities of grab-and-go picnic baskets, with the same theatergoers in mind.
Wondering about winter
Though the biggest draw in mid-August is the beautiful outdoor greenspace, Homecoming intends to stay open through the winter, relying on local support.
“As much as it’s nice to serve tourists, we also want to be here for this community and the close surrounding towns,” she said. “We also have to pay rent for the winter.”
She and Beach have also talked about closing in November, when the baby is due, which would give them time for renovations.
“We haven’t decided exactly what we want to do, or how quickly we want to grow,” Spicer said. “The nice thing about what we’re doing now is we have no debt obligations. Our overhead expenses are really low.
“It takes away some of the stress of it, of having to meet your margins so perfectly and making ‘x’ every time you’re open. And it gives us the flexibility to pay staff really well.”
For now, Spicer is happy to have the support of her family. Her parents help with the kids and the restaurant alike. She’s grateful for collaborators like Rae Kuhse, a chef who also moved back to town during the pandemic and has been an essential part of the Homecoming team.
Spicer’s optimistic about the future. Whatever happens this winter, they’ll make it work, she said.
“There’s beauty in doing things within limitations,” Spicer said. “How can we be creative and make choices within limitations, and still do something awesome?”
