Each box of food at Picnics comes with a map. It’s a seven minute walk from 101 N. Hamilton St. to James Madison Park. A nine minute ride with a BLT and potato salad in the basket of your bike gets you to Tenney Park.

“We don’t have a lot of excitement and newness right now,” said Anna Freudenberg, owner of Picnics, a cash-only carryout business that opened in mid-August inside Boar & Barrel.

“Because of COVID, a lot of things have been put on pause or haven’t happened, and we crave newness in summer,” Freudenberg said. “We wanted to create excitement while letting people feel safe.”

With its walk-up counter on a sunny corner of the Capitol Square, Picnics relies on what the industry refers to as “off-premises” dining. Diners get their food and leave, like a food cart without wheels.

Freudenberg’s business model is lean — Picnics values biodegradable containers and local ingredients, but it shares rent with Boar & Barrel and is staffed only by Freudenberg and her fiancé, Jacob Kelly. Many items on the menu, like kale, smoked fish and pasta salad, are designed both to travel well and use ingredients in multiple ways.

“We’re trying to be resourceful,” Freudenberg said. As for diners, “We try to make it easy as possible. We don’t want it to be weird. You walk up, order food and you leave, and we’re outside as much as we can be.”

This is what a new food business looks like during a pandemic: fewer staff, a focus on off-premises and ingredient crossover. It’s not unlike Doggy in the Window, a hot dog counter operating out of the Ideal Bar on Atwood Avenue six nights a week. It launched on Aug. 18, serving hot water dogs topped with spicy beef chili, cheese, pickles, onions and mustard (among other things).

“It’s a two minute ticket time, most of the time,” said owner Josh Swentzel, who is also a co-owner of Star Liquor and the Ohio Tavern. “It’s soothing food for the weird situation we’ve had to accommodate.”

Virtual bird

Opening a new food business anytime is risky business, even more so now. In Dane County, dine-in capacity remains at 25% of indoor seating and caps tables at six diners from the same household. Patios have proliferated, yet restaurants must rely heavily on takeout and delivery to retain staff and keep the doors open.

Traditional restaurants are built for three income streams: dine-in, takeout and events/catering, with the latter bringing in the most revenue. That kind of restaurant can’t survive on takeout alone, because takeout brings in a fraction of normal sales. A $120 billion bipartisan bill to support independent restaurants, the RESTAURANTS Act, is still making its way through Congress.

“The norm, where our staff feels most comfortable, is serving 1,500 customers a day,” said Matt Pace, director of operations and executive chef at the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company. The company, which has four Madison-area locations and a fifth in Wausau, needed “another avenue, an investment to keep those people on our team.”

On Aug. 18, the Great Dane launched Midcoast Wings in partnership with EatStreet, the Madison-based delivery service. Midcoast looks like a fully separate thing — a different logo, a distinct menu, no reference to the Dane. But the coconut curry wings and sweet heat peach habanero sauce are made in the Great Dane kitchen.

EatStreet partners with Midcoast as a separate business and delivers the wings with no extra fee to diners. It is among several partnerships the company is pursuing — EatStreet announced recently that it will waive delivery fees, between 99 cents and $4.99 per order, for all UW Credit Union members until the end of the year when they use their UWCU credit or debit card.

“Demand for food delivery has gone up significantly in 2020,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re doing what we can to facilitate that demand. We want to give customers the ability to order from a variety of different restaurants and give them as many choices as we can.”

Midcoast Wings is a virtual brand, a trend in restaurants looking for smarter (and simply more) ways to sell food from an established kitchen. Cost-efficient chicken is popular for such spin-offs — Kitchen Cravings Fried Chicken, for example, is a Kwik Trip brand, marketed separately on EatStreet as its own thing. It’s Just Wings, an exclusive partnership with DoorDash, is a virtual, delivery only concept made in the kitchen at Chili’s and Maggiano’s.

If it’s the same kitchen, why make a separate brand? Platforms like EatStreet, DoorDash and Uber Eats let restaurants put in searchable keywords (“noodles,” “burgers,” “Asian,” “family meals”). According to the industry magazine QSR, “these are great for much of the menu, but they don’t do anything to draw a user looking for something like a chicken sandwich.”

By creating a separate virtual brand, a restaurant can “maximize (its) exposure on delivery apps with virtually the same amount of effort from employees in the back of house.”

There are similar items on the Great Dane and Midcoast menus (Caesar salad, cavatappi/cheddar mac and cheese). But Pace said the Great Dane is cross-training staff on the two menus, keeping Midcoast an independent brand that could someday expand to a commissary kitchen or new storefront, if things go well.

The push toward delivery has been “growing for years,” Pace said. The pandemic simply accelerated what might have taken three years into three months.

“Everybody in the industry is adapting to the times and trying to change,” Pace said. “We went back to our core roots, that founding principle of being innovative and proactive.”

Pick up a picnic

Though their business models are different, Picnics and Doggy in the Window were also designed with pandemic dining in mind. Comfort food is key.

Freudenberg, who worked for three years in the kitchen at Sardine, plans to change her menu seasonally. Currently it includes smoked herring rillettes, tacos made with king oyster mushrooms in chipotle and a pulled lamb sandwich on ciabatta.

“We do have plans for moving indoors as it gets cold out,” she said. “Jacob will not be standing in the snow.”

At Doggy in the Window, city-sanctioned “streatery” seating on Atwood that’s approved through October means it’s possible to order a beer from the Ideal and a dog from the window and eat dinner outside. There’s a traditional Chicago dog, a Coney Island hot dog with classic meat sauce and a “Curio” dog with kimchi relish, nori, kewpie mayo and toasted sesame seeds. “Shove this in your Instagram hole and ‘like it,’” the menu says.

Swentzel is vocally anti-ketchup and anti-seriousness. He proclaims on the menu, “ketchup is gross and anyone who says differently drowns puppies.”

“We reserve the right to refuse service to foodies,” he wrote. “We know you have opinions about chili. No one cares, just enjoy your damn dog.”

