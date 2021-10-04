 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Take a look inside Madison's Harvey House
top story
FOOD & DRINK

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Madison's Harvey House

Harvey House 092921 33-10012021153254

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach are the owners of The Harvey House, a new contemporary supper club located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach introduced the idea of The Harvey House, named in part for Fred Harvey’s 1880s chain of restaurants in train depots, three years ago. With Home Studios, a design firm based in Brooklyn, the couple transformed the interior of the West Washington Avenue depot, working through the pandemic and growing their family at the same time.

The restaurant opened in July, and the results are stunning and smart. The service and menu are as fine as dining in Madison gets, from gently warmed bread rolls, egg-washed and sprinkled with flaky salt, to a divine peach pavlova with crisp meringue and freshly whipped cream.

Harvey House 092921 32-10012021153254

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach are the owners of The Harvey House, a new contemporary supper club located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 26-09292021230948

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 The Harvey House is a contemporary supper club, owned by Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach and located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 19-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 Patrons sit at the bar at new contemporary supper club, The Harvey House, which is located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 15-09292021230448

Patrons sit at the bar at The Harvey House, located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 22-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 Chef Joe Papach is pictured at The Harvey House, the new downtown Madison restaurant he owns with his wife, Shaina Robbins Papach.
Harvey House 092921 24-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach are the owners of The Harvey House, a new contemporary supper club located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 10-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 A relish tray is served on an antique crystal cake stand at The Harvey House in Madison. The upscale relish tray includes pastrami seasoned sturgeon, house-made bread and butter pickles, deviled eggs topped with trout roe, crudités and whipped ranch dip.
Harvey House 092921 14-09292021230448

umpernickel crusted Lake Superior walleye is served with spatzle, savoy cabbage and horseradish sabayon at The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 21-09292021230448

Patrons dine in the enclosed train platform section of The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 08-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 The Harvey House has an open kitchen, allowing diners to see the chefs in action.
Harvey House 092921 17-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 Marc Antoine Laporte greets Alexa Hernandez and Laurie Allison at The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 09-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 A relish tray is carefully assembled on an antique crystal cake stand at The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 18-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 The shadow of a busy server is cast upon the brick wall of The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 20-09292021230448

Tables and bar stools fill up shortly after The Harvey House opens for the night on Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021.
Harvey House 092921 13-09292021230448

Chilled sweet corn soup is topped with crunchy puffed sorghum and served with corn chicharrónes at The Harvey House in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 11-09292021230448

Oysters Rockefeller, made with cream, spinach and breadcrumbs, are among the starters at The Harvey House. 
Harvey House 092921 16-09292021230448

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 Patrons dine in the upstairs lounge of The Harvey House, a new contemporary supper club, owned by Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach and located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 01-09292021225419

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 The Harvey House is a contemporary supper club, owned by Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach and located at 644 W. Washington Ave. in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 06-09292021225419

Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021 The Boulevardier and French 75 cocktails sit upon the bar of The Harvey House, a contemporary supper club in Madison.
Harvey House 092921 05-09292021225419

A French 75 cocktail is poured at the bar of The Harvey House, a fine dining restuarant owned by Shaina Robbins Papach and Joe Papach.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics