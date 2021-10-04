PHOTOS: Take a look inside Madison's Harvey House

Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach introduced the idea of The Harvey House, named in part for Fred Harvey’s 1880s chain of restaurants in train depots, three years ago. With Home Studios, a design firm based in Brooklyn, the couple transformed the interior of the West Washington Avenue depot, working through the pandemic and growing their family at the same time.
The restaurant opened in July, and the results are stunning and smart. The service and menu are as fine as dining in Madison gets, from gently warmed bread rolls, egg-washed and sprinkled with flaky salt, to a divine peach pavlova with crisp meringue and freshly whipped cream.