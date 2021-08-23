 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Homecoming, a new restaurant in the White School
Homecoming is the latest occupant of the White School, a 144-year-old former schoolhouse on Lexington Street in artsy, rural Spring Green.

Leah Spicer and her partner, Kyle Beach, have taken over and expanded on regular pizza nights hosted for the last five years by Eric Ferguson.

So far, the hours are very limited: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Diners order at a counter in front of an open kitchen, while cooks fire pizzas three at a time in a wood-fired oven stationed out back. Everyone buses their own tables, and when things get busy, the kitchen stops doing takeout.

If all the tables in the lush garden behind the schoolhouse are taken, you can settle in with a picnic blanket. 

Pizza in the schoolyard: Homecoming in Spring Green plants new roots
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 01-08222021151347

Homecoming, located at 242 N. Lexington St. in Spring Green, is a new farm-to-table restaurant in the 144-year-old building known as the White School.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 03-08222021151347

A chalkboard invites people into the historic school building for pizza.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 04-08222021151347

Homecoming opened June 25, 2021 and serves pizzas, salads, wine, beer and cider.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 05-08222021151347

Christaphor Hamblen cooks pizzas in a brick pizza oven in the back yard of Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 06-08222021151347

Patrons dine in the backyard of the historic White School building.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 07-08222021151347

Leah Spicer, co-owner of Homecoming, carries pizzas out to the brick oven to be cooked.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 08-08222021151347

A salad of pickled and roasted beets, watermelon, feta, pine nuts and shallot vinaigrette is pictured with a glass of La Patience Rosé at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 09-08222021152920

A salad of Tokyo bekana greens, grape tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, sunflower seeds and miso wild plum vinaigrette was served at Homecoming on a recent Friday evening. The daily menu changes based on what is available from local farmers markets.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 10-08222021152920

A summer pie pizza is topped with pickled onion, cherry tomato, summer squash, mozzarella and fresh herbs at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 11-08222021152920

Margherita pizza is standard on the menu at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 12-08222021152920

Kyle Beach, co-owner of Homecoming, waves to customers as they approach the ordering counter at the new restaurant in Spring Green.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 13-08222021152920

Havvah Spicer takes a customer's order at the front counter of Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 14-08222021152920

Indoor and outdoor seating is available at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 15-08222021152920

Chef Jerry Kohls smokes a cigarette and watches Christaphor Hamblen cook pizzas in the outdoor brick oven at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 16-08222021152920

Homecoming Spring Green 082021 17-08222021152920

Pizzas come out of the brick oven at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 18-08222021152920

Chef Jerry Kohls smokes a cigarette and watches as Leah Spicer, co-owner of Homecoming, carries pizzas from the outdoor brick oven.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 19-08222021152920

Patrons dine in the yard of the historic White School building, which now houses Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 20-08222021152920

Bicycles, parked in the lawn, add to the quaint ambiance at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 21-08222021152920

Sunflowers and wildflowers grow near patio tables in the backyard of the historic White School building.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 22-08222021152920

The open kitchen is bustling during the dinner hours at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 23-08222021152920

A unique assortment of wine is displayed on the front counter at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 24-08222021152920

Erik Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Hope Johnson (3 mo.), Jackie Curran and Dan Curran have dinner in the dining room at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 25-08222021152920

Erik Johnson serves salad to his wife, Hannah Johnson as she holds their baby, Hope Johnson (3 months) during dinner. 
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 26-08222021152920

Staff washes dishes and prepares orders during the busy Friday dinner hours at Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 27-08222021152920

Leah Spicer, co-owner of Homecoming, puts fresh toppings on pizzas before sending them out to the brick oven to be cooked.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 28-08222021152920

A sticker on the kitchen sink at Homecoming reads, “party on!”.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 29-08222021152920

Derek and Deb Miller receive their pizza order from Emma Morgan in the backyard of Homecoming.
Homecoming Spring Green 082021 30-08222021152920

Meringue with wild plum conserve and whipped cream is served for dessert at Homecoming, Friday.

