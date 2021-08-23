PHOTOS: Homecoming, a new restaurant in the White School

Homecoming is the latest occupant of the White School, a 144-year-old former schoolhouse on Lexington Street in artsy, rural Spring Green.
Leah Spicer and her partner, Kyle Beach, have taken over and expanded on regular pizza nights hosted for the last five years by Eric Ferguson.
So far, the hours are very limited: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Diners order at a counter in front of an open kitchen, while cooks fire pizzas three at a time in a wood-fired oven stationed out back. Everyone buses their own tables, and when things get busy, the kitchen stops doing takeout.
If all the tables in the lush garden behind the schoolhouse are taken, you can settle in with a picnic blanket.
A salad of Tokyo bekana greens, grape tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, sunflower seeds and miso wild plum vinaigrette was served at Homecoming on a recent Friday evening. The daily menu changes based on what is available from local farmers markets.