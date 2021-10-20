Co-owners of Settle Down Tavern on S. Pinkney St., Brian Bartels, Sam Parker and Ryan Huber have opened a new speakeasy in downtown Madison, at 113 King St. Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge would like to take you on a photographic tour of the eclectic bar.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.