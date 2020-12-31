Patios, protests, takeout and resilience: 7 stories from a memorable year in food

The last time I ate inside a restaurant was a late afternoon in mid-March. Chris Lay and I posted up at the Weary Traveler, drinking warm mugs of grog and brainstorming future episodes of our podcast, The Corner Table. That night, we went to a hand-pulled noodle pop-up at a coffee shop.
It was a very good day.
I’d gotten about 20 food bylines into 2020 when the local restaurant industry ran into what a colleague aptly referred to as the “pandemic buzzsaw.” As COVID-19 closed doors and furloughed staff, I clocked how the business of restaurants changed.
Good Samaritans organized food-focused fund drives. Fine dining spots launched family meals. Coffee shops added ordering apps. Everyone shifted attention to takeout and delivery, despite substantial fees and loss of quality control. (That loss of control and extreme stress on restaurants is why I will not return to full reviews until safe in-person dining resumes.)
In June, restaurants were caught up, like everyone, in the George Floyd protests. Downtown business owners donated resources, fed protesters, expressed support for Black Lives Matter and wrestled with damage. Late 2020 brought the rise of virtual brands like ACME Sandwich Company, Taco Royale and Slice Queen, which in turn brought complaints from some consumers about a lack of transparency.
Every year, restaurants close. This year some cited COVID as hastening that decision. The State Journal listed more than two dozen restaurants that, for COVID and other reasons, called it quits in 2020 — among them Manna Cafe, Plaka Taverna, Freddy Valentine’s in Spring Green, Captain Bill’s in Middleton, Charlie’s on Main in Oregon and Angelo’s in Monona. Many others have shuttered for the winter.
Now we’re in the bubble, literally. Pod-friendly domes, designed for people quarantining together, make on-premise dining during the winter something of a novelty. Restaurants are pinning their hopes on federal action in the form of the RESTAURANTS Act, which is still not part of coronavirus relief funds. News on that may come with a new administration.
Here are a few other memorable food stories from a memorable year.
While reviewing this cozy little vegan spot in Garver Feed Mill, I bought a two-week pass to its sister business, Perennial Yoga. I never left. The energy that guides Perennial’s flow classes (now fully online) carried into their warming stews, grain bowls and curries. I started regularly drinking an oat milk and turmeric version of “golden milk” and got briefly into odd toast combinations, like peanut butter and pickled onions.
Surya closed its Garver location in April and announced a “pause” in Fitchburg on Dec. 4. I dearly hope they both return.
This piece about how much restaurants hate the predatory actions of delivery companies was either ahead of its time or nearly backwards.
Delivery is “the trend of the future,” we quoted Patrick O’Halloran, co-owner of Lombardino’s and Tipsy Cow. “People aren’t going out. ... I can see people want convenience of ordering an app.”
The challenges described in this story, from long delivery times and cold food to 12-30% delivery fees, remain. Yet every restaurant I talked to, if they’re still doing business, has had to grapple with to-go food this year.
For its part, Lombardino’s shifted to “experiences,” including one on New Year’s Eve. Tipsy Cow offers “curbside takeaway” for dinner and weekend lunch.
Perhaps for the first time, grocery store workers at some local markets received hazard pay. As management hurried to put in plexiglass shields at the cash register and set up cart sanitizing stations, staff calmed anxious customers when supply chains broke down. They watched people pile eight gallons of milk into their carts or clean out whole sections of dried pasta. Later, some watched as people disregarded science and refused to wear masks.
“It’s scary,” said Ben Trier, a friend who works at the Willy Street Co-op and spoke on this podcast episode. “There are customers who come in who know. They take it seriously. They’re wearing masks, they’re wearing gloves. ... But still, I’ll be on the floor and there will be a customer standing right behind me, breathing down my neck. People don’t pay attention.”
It was telling that one of the people we asked to participate in this podcast initially demurred, afraid that if they spoke candidly about the continued lack of protection at the grocery store where they worked, they could get fired.
Patios, patios, everywhere! Outdoor dining really blossomed this summer, thanks to new cafe zones approved by the city. (Our photographer Ruthie Hauge captured many of them.) Bars were doing their best with cocktail kits, but opening patios made a huge difference. Some even started to add back live music.
“I think people are feeling pretty safe, our employees are feeling pretty safe,” said Wisconsin Brewing Company’s Kathy Hiteman at the time. “Is there pushback? Yeah. I don’t blame people one bit — if they don’t feel safe, please don’t come. We want everyone to feel comfortable and have fun, but be safe.”
It’s nerve-wracking in the moment, but eventually I appreciate when stories begin with one assumption and end in a totally different place.
I thought this story was about a well-meaning local guy who started an open source spreadsheet listing which restaurants supported the Black Lives Matter movement with food, funds and statements of solidarity. I’m always interested in how people weigh politics and profit.
As it turned out, “support” was more complicated than a spreadsheet could explain. Restaurants, still with greatly reduced staff, weighed the value social media virtue signaling. Some gave privately. Others leaned into the publicity.
Many questioned what substantive benefit Black-owned businesses received.
“Whether you’re in support of any movement, I don’t think that should affect your business too much,” said Angela Morgan, owner of the catering company Food Junkies.
What actually helped Morgan? Black Restaurant Week, now in its fifth year.
You know who came out of this pandemic (mostly) alright? Fast food chains with drive-thru windows.
I did a deep dive into franchise culture before Ruthie and I drove out to Prairie du Sac on a sunny October afternoon. We met with Quinn Adkins, Culver’s menu development director, whose team worked off and on for four years on a bespoke Harvest Veggie burger that launched Sept. 28.
Culver’s was sketchy on a few details, like where these things are actually made. Adkins did note that Culver’s is growing strong in the southeast (all those snowbirds in Florida, maybe?). And I was able to confirm independently that 1) the photograph-able demo veggie burger at headquarters was not the same as 2) the veggie burger at the Culver’s I stopped at in DeForest. But they were both pretty good.
I had the enviable (?) day-after-the-election cover story slot with this piece about what Madison area restaurants are doing to stay in some kind of business this pandemic winter.
Some, like Mickey’s Tavern and Fresco, closed temporarily so they could open again in spring. Many amped up their takeout; a few started virtual brands. A cafe, a brewery, a wine bar and a high-end private club erected snow globes, designed to take indoor dining outdoors. (That these are only for household/pod groups seemed clear, but questions proved it was not. Please, do not join strangers in the bubble.) Buck & Honey’s installed a unit from Global Plasma Solutions that goes into the restaurant’s ventilation system.
“It’s going to be a really tough winter for our industry,” said Buck & Honey’s owner Tom Anderson at the time. “It already is tough. The fear in our voices is real. We care so much about what we do ... to think that could be taken away is hard.”