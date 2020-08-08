It wasn’t an even exchange, but it took a pandemic to give Madison dreamy outdoor dining.

In early July, city officials rolled out a “streatery” program, allowing restaurants to add picnic tables and patio seating just about anywhere they could. Tucked into alleyways and sprawled over parking lots, accented by flowers and dripping with string lights, cafe seating proliferated like summer flowers. The city estimated that more than 50 new outdoor cafes would be open until the end of October.

Many bars and restaurants, including the Muskellounge and Sporting Club, Daisy Cafe, Dexter’s and the Off Broadway Drafthouse, migrated into parking lots. Private patios at Plaka Taverna, Tempest Oyster Bar and the garden at Grampa’s Pizzeria feel like secrets. Natt Spil’s alley patio has a big city vibe, while the new Heritage Tavern patio looks like a whole new world.

Very young businesses, like Young Blood Beer Company and the Italian-inspired D’Vino, can introduce themselves to patrons on new King Street patios. Merchant, closed for months, opened an expanded patio on South Pinckney Street on Wednesday with large signs detailing COVID-19 precautions. Those tables were bustling by the next evening.

“It’s brilliant,” said Ryan Huber, co-owner of the Settle Down Tavern, when the patios began opening last month. “Everyone who sees it says the same thing: This should be this way all the time. It’s beautiful. It’s much safer, obviously, to have people sitting six feet apart in an open space.”

Though outdoor dining is considered safer than indoors with regard to COVID-19 transmission, public health experts recommend diners maintain distance from those not in their household. Wear a face covering when interacting with restaurant staff and whenever you get up from your table.

Here are some patios to check out while weather permits. This is by no means a complete list, and details are subject to change. For details on hours and safety procedures, check individual websites.

The alley next to Natt Spil, 211 King St.

Earlier this week, Madison’s favorite Chinese Norwegian pizza disco expanded into a magical, liminal space on the east side of the building. Artist Stefan Matioc covered the tables with distinctive doodles. Vines and lights line the walls. Still a late night go-to for three cup chicken and thin crust pizzas, the formerly cash-only Natt Spil is now open until 11 p.m. daily and accepts orders online, by phone and credit card.

The parking lot at Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 South Main St., Verona

Somewhere between a nano- and microbrewery, owners of the 5-year-old Hop Haus have been working on opening a new location in Fitchburg, tentatively set for August. Meanwhile, they’ve significantly expanded the patio in Verona with 16 big folding tables set up on the parking lot.

In front of The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, 4102 Monona Drive

This new bar from Chad Vogel (Robin Room) and his Mint Mark collaborator, chef Sean Pharr, has been open for a couple weeks in the Lake Edge Shopping Center. The patio is split into two halves, fenced in, umbrella-covered and accented by candles. The Muskie has an “up north” vibe and a substantial tap list, as well as limited food. Peek inside to see a beautiful, detailed fish-themed mural by artist Samie Laine Scott and an old cigarette machine, destined to be filled with fishing lures.

The northeast side of Tempest Oyster Bar, 120 E. Wilson St.

Flanking the coastal-feeling patio on the side of this downtown seafood restaurant is a gambion wall, a cagelike structure that Tempest has filled with (cleaned!) oyster shells. (A staffer estimated that he’d personally scraped some 2,000 of the 5,500-plus shells.) Tempest is offering personal mini bottles of hand sanitizer, made for them by State Line Distillery on the east side. Oyster happy hour — $2/oyster — is still in effect on the patio from 4-7 p.m. weeknights.

The alley next to Alchemy, 1980 Atwood Ave.

With mulch underfoot and a mural-covered wall on one side, Alchemy’s new patio feels distinctly Madison. Stop by for a mojito and some whitefish tacos, or a classic Friday night fish fry. Alchemy has also resumed limited brunch service starting at noon Sundays, and remains cash/ local check only with an on-site ATM.

Out front at Brothers Three Bar & Grill, 614 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

What was once a stretch of parking spots covered by a metal overhang has become new outdoor seating at this tavern, co-owned by Matt Stebbins and Allysa Sweeney. Earlier this summer they opened up an entire side of the building with 10-by-10 glass doors and a 500 square foot patio, including cushy seats and long white oak tables. With specials like $3 Old Fashioneds for happy hour from 3-5 p.m., Brothers Three has become an east side hot spot.

The north side of Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

The patio on the north side of the renovated Garver Feed Mill seats parties on Adirondack chairs around low picnic tables (great for social distancing with another couple), padded lounge seats and tall tables with bar stools. There’s more shade now and frequently musicians playing (lightly amplified) on the other side of the parking lot. All food/beverage ordering is contact-free via an app called Tock. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Tents behind Heritage Tavern, 131 E. Mifflin St.

Dining out in the new white canopies behind Heritage feels like being at a swanky outdoor wedding. Heritage chef/owner Dan Fox used some of the existing foliage and built around what was once a bank drive-thru, popping up Event Essentials tents and creating an unexpected oasis. The menu is available digitally by scanning a QR code (though print is available if you need) and you can add meat to cook at home from Fox Heritage Farms — a 4-pack of beer and cheddar bratwurst, sweet Italian meatballs, top sirloin steak. It’s a new kind of leftovers.

Behind Plaka Taverna, 410 E. Wilson St.

If you’re craving lamb kebabs, spanakopita (filo dough with spinach and feta) or a gyro platter, call ahead to Plaka Taverna for a seat on its sweet outdoor patio, surrounded by grapevines. Diners can also order to-go and take their falafel and hummus over to the patio across Wilson Street, near the Crowley Station Community Garden.

Off Broadway Drafthouse, 5404 Raywood Road

With chicken wings and cheese curds, fresh garden veggies and benedicts at brunch, Off Broadway Drafthouse in Monona is a contemporary tavern. This summer there’s a newly tented portion of the parking lot set aside for ample outdoor seating. In addition to two dozen beers on tap, Off Broadway has announced a beer dinner on Aug. 24 featuring Giant Jones Brewing Company and Riemer Family Farm (25 tickets available).

Otto’s Restaurant & Bar, 6405 Mineral Point Road

Otto’s patio is open for both lunch and dinner, serving lots of lovely summer fish — almond-crusted calamari, shrimp wrapped in prosciutto, a whitefish sandwich with lemon-caper aioli — as well as warm weather classics like caprese and a Med platter of hummus, eggplant, feta and pita. Weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m., listen to jazz from musicians like Gerri DiMaggio and Cliff Frederiksen (check Facebook for details).

Between Grampa’s Pizzeria and Gib’s Bar, 1374-1380 Williamson St.

The garden behind Grampa’s Pizzeria and its partner house bar, Gib’s, has always been a hidden gem. A new covered stone patio spans the space between the two buildings and there’s a tiny new greenhouse in the middle of the garden itself, like a private, enclosed jewel box. Grampa's chef/owner Gil Altschul said he will be using it, in part, for a tasting menu in late summer and fall. In the meantime, email info@grampaspizzeria.com to reserve it by special request. (Note: Reserve a table on the front porch of Gib’s and you can have Grampa’s pizza “delivered” there while you eat.)

And a few more:

The alley by Mint Mark, 1929 Winnebago St.

Patio tables fill up fast at this east side favorite, which recently expanded into a nearby alley.

Next to Daisy Cafe and Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave.

Bright red umbrellas provide a shady spot to tuck into double chocolate or red velvet/cream cheese cupcakes.

Behind Ogden’s North Street Diner, 560 North St.

Bacon, eggs and blueberry pancakes. Get breakfast on the patio (and you might get to meet Odgen the dog!).

The Biergarten at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave.

Park vibes, giant pretzels and cool breezes.

Layla's Downstairs Poultry Hole with some Persian Pizzazz, 141 S. Butler St.

Pre-order Persian fried chicken and “schmaltz schmashed potatoes” and seat yourself.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 10 N. Livingston St.

Formerly DarkHorse, this Sal’s boasts a plant-ringed patio where diners can try pizza topped with duck confit, grilled peaches or sweet corn.

Behind the Tip Top Tavern, 601 North St.

The Tip Top reopened in July, to the neighborhood’s joy. Get a Tip Top burger for takeout and have a High Life on the patio while you wait.

The parking lot at Dexter’s Pub, 301 North St.

Dexter’s opened an expanded patio on July 18, now serving a variety of Friday fish fry (bluegill, walleye, cod and shrimp) starting at noon.

